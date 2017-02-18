DALLAS, TX--(Marketwired - February 17, 2017) - Primoris Services Corporation (NASDAQ: PRIM) ("Primoris" or "Company") announced today that management will host a conference call at 9:30am Eastern Time / 8:30am Central Time on Tuesday, February 28, to discuss the Company's fourth quarter and full year results. The Company plans to release its results prior to the market open.

Interested parties may participate in the call by dialing:

(877) 407-8293 (Domestic)

(201) 689-8349 (International)

If you are unable to participate in the live call, a replay may be accessed by dialing (877) 660-6853, conference ID 13656164, and will be available for approximately two weeks. The conference call will also be broadcast live over the Internet and can be accessed and replayed through the Investor Relations section of Primoris' website at www.prim.com. Once at the Investor Relations section, please click on "Events & Presentations".

ABOUT PRIMORIS

Founded in 1960, Primoris, through various subsidiaries, has grown to become one of the largest construction service enterprises in the United States. Serving diverse end markets, Primoris provides a wide range of construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, water and wastewater, and engineering services to major public utilities, petrochemical companies, energy companies, municipalities, and other customers. The Company's national footprint extends from Florida, along the Gulf Coast, through California, into the Pacific Northwest and Canada. For additional information, please visit www.prim.com.

Company Contact

Kate Tholking

Director of Investor Relations

ktholking@prim.com

(214) 740-5615