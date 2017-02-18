sprite-preloader
WKN: 850386 ISIN: CA0636711016 Ticker-Symbol: BZZ 
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
TSX-60
BANK OF MONTREAL Chart 1 Jahr
BANK OF MONTREAL 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
Media Advisory - BMO Financial Group to Announce its First Quarter 2017 Results

TORONTO, February 17, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

BMO Financial Group will announce its first quarter 2017 financial results and hold its investor community conference call on Tuesday, February 28, 2017. Financial results will be issued in a news release at approximately 6:45 a.m. EST.

Investor Community Conference Call

  • Time: 2:00 p.m. EST
  • The conference call will be available in a listen-only mode:
    • via telephone at: 1 (888) 789-0089 or (416) 695-9753 (Toronto area)
    • via the Internet at:http://www.bmo.com/investorrelations

Presentation material referenced during the conference call will be available athttp://www.bmo.com/investorrelations.

Conference Call Rebroadcast
A rebroadcast of the investor community presentations will be available until midnight EDT, May 23, 2017, by calling 1 (800) 408-3053 or (905) 694-9451 and entering passcode 5740558#.

The webcast will be available athttp://www.bmo.com/investorrelationsuntil Tuesday, May 23, 2017.

For News Media Enquiries: Ralph Marranca, Toronto, ralph.marranca@bmo.com, +1(416) 867-3996; Frederic Tremblay, Montreal, frederic1.tremblay@bmo.com, +1(514) 877-1873; For Investor Relations Enquiries: Jill Homenuk, Toronto, jill.homenuk@bmo.com, +1(416) 867-4770; Christine Viau, Toronto, christine.viau@bmo.com, +1(416) 867-6956; Internet: http://www.bmo.com, Twitter: @BMOmedia



© 2017 PR Newswire