Media Advisory - BMO Financial Group to Announce its First Quarter 2017 Results

TORONTO, February 17, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

BMO Financial Group will announce its first quarter 2017 financial results and hold its investor community conference call on Tuesday, February 28, 2017. Financial results will be issued in a news release at approximately 6:45 a.m. EST.

Investor Community Conference Call

Time: 2:00 p.m. EST

The conference call will be available in a listen-only mode: via telephone at: 1 (888) 789-0089 or (416) 695-9753 ( Toronto area) via the Internet at:http://www.bmo.com/investorrelations



Presentation material referenced during the conference call will be available athttp://www.bmo.com/investorrelations.

Conference Call Rebroadcast

A rebroadcast of the investor community presentations will be available until midnight EDT, May 23, 2017, by calling 1 (800) 408-3053 or (905) 694-9451 and entering passcode 5740558#.

The webcast will be available athttp://www.bmo.com/investorrelationsuntil Tuesday, May 23, 2017.

