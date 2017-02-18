Caprion Biosciences to Lead Short Course and Present Poster at Molecular Medicine Tri-Conference in San Francisco

MONTREAL, February 17, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Short Course to Highlight Intracellular Cytokine Detection Assay in Adoptive Cell Therapy Trials and Poster to Highlight Metaproteomic Analysis of Gut Microbiome in Enfants

Caprion Biosciences Inc. announced today that Dr. Yoav Peretz, Scientific Director of ImmuneCarta will lead a short course on novel techniques in development of Intracellular cytokine detection assays in adoptive cell therapy trials at the annual Molecular Medicine Triconference held in San Francisco, CA. The course will focus on providing guidance on detection, persistence, and phenotypic characterization of pentamer CD8+ T cells in adoptive cell immunotherapy trials.

Caprion will also have a poster presentation which features an exploratory discovery study on metaproteomic analysis of infant fecal microbiome. The goal of the study was to extract gut microbiome taxonomy and functional data in a population of infant fecal samples. The results demonstrate a proteomics approach provides functional changes and responses with significantly greater coverage of bacterial genera than the pyrosequencing approach. Pathway analysis also underlines the differences between individual microbiomes and provides insights into their functional responses to diet, disease and therapy.

Short Course: Development and Deployment of an Intracellular Cytokine Detection Assay in Adoptive Cell Therapy Trials

SC24 "Flow Cytometry and Phenotypic Cell Analysis in Immuno-Oncology"

Speaker: Yoav Peretz, PhD, Scientific Director, ImmuneCarta

Monday, Feb 20th, 10:10am

Poster presentation at the conference

"Metaproteomic Analysis of the Infant Fecal Microbiome"

Laetitia Cortes[1], Aude Tartiere[1], Julie Piquenot[1], Sebastian Tims[2], Joost W. Gouw[2], Jan Knol[2],[3], Harm Wopereis[2],[3] and Daniel Chelsky[1] [1]Caprion Biosciences Inc, Montreal, Canada; [2]Nutricia Research, Utrecht, the Netherlands; [3]Wageningen University, Laboratory of Microbiology, Wageningen, the Netherlands

About Caprion Biosciences, Inc.

Caprion is the leading provider of proteomics and immune monitoring services to the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industry. Caprion's immune monitoring division, ImmuneCarta®, offers proprietary multiparametric flow cytometry services for functional analyses of innate and adaptive immune responses. Caprion's proteomics division, ProteoCarta', offers proprietary gel-free, label-free mass spectrometry (MS) for comprehensive, quantitative and robust comparative measurement of proteins across large sets of biological samples for the discovery and validation of protein biomarkers. Based in Montreal, Canada, and Belgium, Caprion has been providing large-scale proteomics and immune monitoring services to over 50 major pharmaceutical and biotech clients for more than 15 years. Caprion, a privately-held company, is majority owned by Global Healthcare Opportunities, or GHO Capital Partners LLP. For more information, please visit http://www.caprion.com.

RELATED LINKS:

http://www.caprion.com

Media Contact, Guylaine Galipeau, Marketing Manager, Caprion Biosciences Inc., ggalipeau@caprion.com, +1-514-360-3600