Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - February 17, 2017) - Jaxon Minerals Inc. (TSXV: JAX) (FSE: 0U3) ("Jaxon" or the "Company") is granting a total of 885,000 new stock options to directors, officers and consultants.

The options granted are for a period of two (2) years, expiring on February 16, 2019 at a price of 7 cents.

