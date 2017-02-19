Hydrogen Drone Now in its Second Generation: Introducing HyDrone 1800

ABU DHABI, UAE, Feb. 19, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- The International Defense Exhibition and Conference (IDEX 2017) was unveiled today atAbu Dhabi national exhibition center. Together with CATIC at the exhibition, drone manufacturer MMC, global leader in industrial and military drones and developers of the first hydrogen drone, introduced the next generation of its hydrogen technology, designed for the military: HyDrone 1800. The superior productwas an immediate successand attracted aconstant stream of visitors.

The carbon-fiber HyDrone 1800is an almost indestructible aircraft. Designed for use in the toughest conditions, the drone is wind-resistant, rain-resistant, cold-resistant and still incredibly lightweight. Most importantly, HyDrone 1800's hydrogen fuel cell technology provides a flight endurance of 4hours or of a stunning 50+ hours when combined with MMC tetheredtechnology. The endurance of the hydrogen drone changes the scope of applications dramatically: most military or industrial drones currently on the market are limited by flight times of under 1 hour. HyDrone 1800 achieves the extended flight time while maintaining altitude limits of 4500 meters - competitive or better than other similar sized aircraft - and a payload capacity of up to 5kg.

Hydrogen fuel cell technology is a breakthrough for drones. The technology is an environmentally friendly solution towards a drone industry bottleneck: flight endurance.Constructed for safety and durability,an auxiliary lithium battery starts the fuel cell and provides a backup source of power for the drone.The properties of hydrogen fuel not only allow for extraordinary flight time, but extend the ideal temperature range for operation.Hydrogen drones can be flown in extreme temperatures - from -10 degrees Celsius to 40 degrees Celsius.

"This technology is the next step forward for military grade drones," says MMC's founder Lu Zhi Hui. "It's safe, it's effective, it's proven - and the endurance is unmatched by other power sources. "

Payloads can be changed quickly and easily. Operators may choose from payloads including a thermal imaging camera, low light camera, laser equipment, or zoom camera; making the system ideal for many military applications. HyDrone 1800 can be used for intelligencegathering, border patrol, aerial fire support, laser designation, or battle management services to tactical military operators.MMC also offers packaged solutions in target acquisition and reconnaissance technology (ISTAR).

About MMC: MMC is a leading manufacturer of commercial and industrial drones focused on enhancing productivity, improving work safety and efficiency. In 2016, MMC launched the first commercial hydrogen-fueled drone, followed by the first commercial tethered drone. MMC is not only a leader in drone design and manufacturing, but is a pioneer in the use of ecofriendly hydrogen cell energy.

