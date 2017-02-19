18.02.2017 - Maybelline Bring On The Night

LONDON, February 19, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

EVENT : MAYBELLINE BRING ON THE NIGHT

WHEN :SATURDAY 18TH, FEBRUARY

WHERE:THE SCOTCH OF ST JAMES

WHO:Adriana Lima, Jourdan Dunn, Tinie Tempah, Dj Neels Visser, Zara Martin, Daisy Lowe, Ashley Roberts, Ella Eyre, Vanessa White, Dougie Poynter, Lou Teasdale, Lottie Tomlinson, Oliver Proudlock, Pandemonia, Roxie Nafousi, Vogue Williams, Liza Owen, Kara Rose Marshall, Lucy Mecklenburgh, Tallia Storm and Kyle De'Volle.

Tonight, official make-up sponsor of London Fashion Week Maybelline New York threw the hottest Fashion Week party to BRING ON THE NIGHT, in celebration of this season.

Hosted by Victoria Secret Model Adriana Lima and runway queen Jourdan Dunn in exclusive nightspot 'The Scotch of St James,' the hottest Fashion Week party of the season was scattered with VIP's and industry experts. Of the moment DJs Neels Visser and Zara Martin were on the decks, with Tinie Tempah, Daisy Lowe and Vanessa White to name a few spotted making shapes on the dance floor.

As well as hosting London fashion's most famous faces Maybelline will be partnering with New York based jeweller to the stars, Maria Tash, to provide VIP guests with piercing momentos of the night.

The powerhouse cosmetics brand and Fashion Week partner for over three years, Maybelline New York takes trends from the catwalk to the sidewalk; empowering women to make a statement, explore new looks, and flaunt their own creativity and individuality. Inspired by confident and accomplished women, Maybelline gives you exceptional formulas, revolutionary textures and up-to-the minute trendsetting shades effortlessly, affordably and beautifully.