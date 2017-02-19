Dow Jones received a payment from EQS/DGAP to publish this press release.

EQS-News / 19/02/2017 / 19:48 UTC+8 *FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE * *CASH Algo Finance successfully hosted The 2nd Annual Inter-University Algo Trading Contest Elites from Hong Kong and the Mainland China gathered at the contest Tsinghua University won the championship * (Hong Kong, 19 February 2017) -The 2nd Annual Inter-University Algo Trading Contest ("The Contest"), Hong Kong's annual event of the financial technology (FinTech) industry hosted by CASH Algo Finance Group (CASH Algo) has come to the final stage today. Students from 13 renowned universities in Hong Kong and the Mainland China were invited to join the contest. A total of 13 finalists out of over a hundred of student teams were shortlisted to join the finals today. During the contest, the finalists has presented their trading strategies and reported their trading process, followed by a Q&A section moderated by the judging panel. The trading strategies have been backtested by CASH Algo's proprietary trading platform of CASH Algo for performance evaluation, which enabled students to explore, learn and execute self-developed trading strategies, simulated algo trading on the Hang Seng Index Futures and Options, as well as Hang Seng H-shares Index Futures and Options. After the exciting contest, followed by the fair and rigorous selection process, Tsinghua University won the gold prize of "Overall Champion", Fudan University and Hong Kong University were awarded the silver and bronze prizes of "Overall Champion" respectively. In addition, a number of special awards were set for the contest, including Best Performance, Best Trading Strategy and Best Presentation, which went to Tsinghua University, Hong Kong University and City University of Hong Kong respectively. In order to further enhance the understanding of algo-trading fund, participants had a chance to experience algo trading personally by making investment decision among finalists' funds during the virtual investment game session. The best three investors with top risk-adjusted returns were conferred with the gold, silver and bronze prizes of Smart Investor award. Officiating guests included Prof. K.C. Chan, _GBS_, _JP_, Secretary for Financial Services and the Treasury, HKSAR and Mr. Bankee P. Kwan, _JP_, Chairman of the Organising Committee and representatives from various universities attended the contest. Mr. Bankee P. Kwan, _JP_, Chairman of the Organising Committee said, "We aim to nurture young talents specialising in algo-trading from top-tier universities in both Hong Kong and Mainland China. The Contest also provides an opportunity for students to experience how to apply algo-trading in the real market. There are two main goals for the contest. Firstly, it targets to cultivate rising stars of the industry by building their hands-on understanding of the algo trading ecosystem and risk management, eventually foster the development of FinTech industry. Secondly, the contest aims at encouraging cross-disciplinary cooperation among the academics, government and the business sectors. The exciting finals concluded the contest this year. Participants were able to practise what they have learnt about algo-trading and exchange views and communicate with other students and professors from different universities and the industry." - End - *Appendix Officiating Guests: *Prof. K.C. Chan, _GBS_, _JP_, Secretary for Financial Services and the Treasury, HKSAR Mr. Bankee P. Kwan, _JP_, Chairman of the Organising Committee Mr. Albert Wong, CEO of HKSTP Dr. Frank Tong, CEO of ASTRI Mr. Eugene Law, CEO of CASH Algo Finance Group Limited Prof. Tony Chan, HKUST President Prof. Y.S. Wong, OUHK President Prof. Rick Wong, HKBU Vice-President Prof. Winston Chiu, Research Professor, Department of Information Engineering, CUHK *Participating Universities:* (1) City University of Hong Kong (CityU) (2) Hong Kong Baptist University (HKBU) (3) The Chinese University of Hong Kong (CUHK) (4) The Hong Kong Polytechnic University (PolyU) (5) The Hong Kong University of Science and Technology (HKUST) (6) The Open University of Hong Kong (OUHK) (7) The University of Hong Kong (HKU) (8) Fudan University (9) Nanjing University (10) Peking University (11) Renmin University of China (12) Shanghai Jiao Tong University (13) Tsinghua University For enquiries, please contact: Ms. Magdalene Tsang Tel: (852)2287 8088 e-mail: magdalene.tsang@cash.com.hk Ms. Ruby Yeung Tel: (852) 3183 0236 e-mail: ruby.yeung@prasia.net Ms. Veronica Hui Tel: (852) 3183 0251 e-mail: veronica.hui@prasia.net Picture: http://n.eqs.com/c/fncls.ssp?u=PBODCIVVPW [1] Subtitle: Tsinghua University won the gold prize of 'Overall Champion', Fudan University and Hong Kong University were awarded the silver and bronze prizes of 'Overall Champion' respectively. 