GATINEAU, QUEBEC -- (Marketwired) -- 02/19/17 --

-- A federal by-election will be held on Monday, April 3, 2017, in the electoral district of Ottawa-Vanier (Ontario) to fill a vacancy in the House of Commons. -- The Elections Canada office in Ottawa-Vanier is open as of today. -- Canadian citizens in Ottawa-Vanier who are at least 18 years old on election day are eligible to vote. To vote in a federal by-election, an elector's home address must be in the electoral district from the first day of revision of the voters lists, Wednesday, March 1, until election day, Monday, April 3. -- Electors need to be registered to vote. Most electors are already registered. To check, electors can visit elections.ca/register or call us at 1-800-463-6868. Unregistered electors can register online, at the Elections Canada office in Ottawa-Vanier, or at the polls just before they vote. -- Electors have many voting options to choose from: they may vote by mail, in person at the Elections Canada office in Ottawa-Vanier, at advance polls or at a polling station on election day. -- To vote, electors must show proof of their identity and address. The list of accepted pieces of identification is available online.

Ready to vote

Elections Canada is an independent body set up by Parliament.

