ABB Inks Strategic Alliance With DigiValet

Partners to Roll Out Solution Integrating DigiValet With ABB's Building Automation Ecosystem

DigiValet, the company behind the world's first tablet-based guest room solution used by leading hotels across the world, today announced that it has entered into a strategic alliance with ABB. As part of the alliance, DigiValet and ABB will collaborate to integrate DigiValet's solutions with ABB's acclaimed KNX building automation technology products suite.

Commenting on the alliance, Mr. Rahul Salgia, Founder and CEO DigiValet said, "The alliance marks the fusion of DigiValet's next-generation guest room experience solutions for hotels with ABB's portfolio of building automation solutions. Together, we will offer a solution that will provide hotel operators greater value and the ability to differentiate themselves by better understanding the needs and preferences of their hotel guests and personalizing every aspect of their guests' stay."

Mike Mustapha, Managing Director of ABB's Building Products business added, "This collaboration enables two leading technology providers to come together to add value to the hotel industry by solutions that will help bring down overall operating costs thanks to the intelligence gained from sensors."

About DigiValet

DigiValet is the world's first full-featured Guest Room Experience Solution that empowers hotel guests to very conveniently use in-room services as well as services offered by the hotel. From adjusting room temperature, lighting, shades to controlling the TV, selecting the movie using Netflix, streaming content from their smartphones and ordering food, reserving a spa, booking a table at the restaurant, all from the in-room tablet or their smartphones.

DigiValet provides hotels with cutting-edge technology that transforms and personalizes each guest's in-room experience while simultaneously generating valuable CRM data allowing hotels to personalize a guest's stay. With offices and support teams in several countries across the globe, DigiValet is installed in over 12,000 rooms and counting.

Since its launch in 2008, DigiValet has become the in-room solution trusted by leading luxury hotels across the world including The Armani Hotels, St. Regis, Andaz By Hyatt, ITC Hotels, Corinthia Hotels, Sofitel SO, The Address Hotels, The Oberoi Hotels.

