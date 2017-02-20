MINNEAPOLIS, 2017-02-20 02:00 CET (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BioSig Technologies, Inc. (OTCQB:BSGM), a medical device company developing the PURE EP System, a proprietary platform designed to address an unmet technology need for the $4 billion electrophysiology (EP) marketplace, announced that the manuscript entitled, "Novel Electrophysiology Signal Recording System Enables Specific Visualization of Purkinje Network and Other High-Frequency Signals" published in the Journal of the American College of Cardiology (JACC): Clinical Electrophysiology is in the top 5 most read, discussed and shared articles in 2016.



BioSig Executive Chairman, Kenneth Londoner stated, "BioSig is very honored to have this article recognized by the Clinical Electrophysiology community. We have paid special focus on EP signals which are difficult to detect in today's practice; and we are committed to continuing efforts toward our goal of improving upon diagnoses and ablation treatments for patients with complex arrhythmias."



Please visit link to Top Read Articles in JACC 2016.



About BioSig Technologies BioSig Technologies is a medical device company developing a proprietary technology platform designed to improve the $4 billion electrophysiology (EP) marketplace (www.biosigtech.com). Led by a proven management team and a veteran, independent Board of Directors, Minneapolis-based BioSig Technologies is preparing to commercialize its PURE EP System.



BioSig's technology has been developed to address an unmet need in a large and growing market. The PURE EP System is a novel cardiac signal acquisition and display system which is engineered to assist electrophysiologists in clinical decision making during procedures to diagnose and treat patients with abnormal heart rates and rhythms. BioSig's main goal is to deliver technology to improve upon catheter ablation treatments for the prevalent and deadly arrhythmias, Atrial Fibrillation and Ventricular Tachycardia.



Data from the 2016 HRI Global Opportunities in Medical Devices & Diagnostics report shows the global Electrophysiology (EP) market revenues will grow nearly 10% annually, from currently $4 billion to approximately $6 billion by 2020 with accompanying procedure growth close to 10% annually, from 865,000 patients in 2015 to 1,350,000 in 2020.



BioSig has partnered with Minnetronix on technology development and is working toward FDA 510(k) clearance and CE Mark for the PURE EP System. The Company has achieved proof of concept validation and tested its prototype at the University of California at Los Angeles (UCLA) Cardiac Arrhythmia Center, and has performed pre-clinical studies at Mayo Clinic in Minnesota and Mount Sinai Hospital in NY. The company continues to perform research and development studies in the form of an Advanced Research Program at Mayo Clinic which began in June 2016. Other prestigious cardiac arrhythmia centers including Texas Cardiac Arrhythmia Institute and UH Case Medical Center in Cleveland also play an important role in the PURE EP technology.



Contact: Investor Relations: Brian McLaughlin BioSig Technologies, Inc. bmclaughlin@biosigtech.com 917-370-9817 or Robert Haag Managing Partner IRTH Communications BSGM@irthcommunications.com 866-976-4784