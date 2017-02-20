

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - The China stock market has moved lower in two of three trading days since the end of the five-day winning streak in which it had gathered almost 65 points or 2 percent. The Shanghai Composite Index now rests just above the 3,200-point plateau, although the market may bounce higher again on Monday.



The global forecast for the Asian markets is cautiously optimistic thanks to upbeat economic date, although the stagnant price of crude oil may weigh. The European markets were mixed on Friday and the U.S. bourses were slightly higher - and the Asian markets figure to split the difference.



The SCI finished modestly lower on Friday following losses from the financials, properties and resource stocks.



For the day, the index retreated 27.54 points or 0.85 percent to finish at 3,202.08 after trading between 3,199.42 and 3,238.40. The Shenzhen Composite Index fell 13.00 points or 0.66 percent to end at 1,945.10.



Among the actives, Agricultural Bank of China shed 0.91 percent, while Bank of China skidded 1.63 percent, Industrial and Commercial Bank of China lost 0.85 percent, Vanke fell 0.68 percent, Gemdale dropped 1.31 percent, PetroChina slipped 0.48 percent, China Petroleum and Chemical (Sinopec) dipped 0.34 percent, China Unicom plunged 3.42 percent and China Shenhua was down 1.61 percent.



The lead from Wall Street is mildly positive as stocks were lackluster on Friday before ending slightly higher to reach new record closing highs.



The Dow added 4.28 points or 0.1 percent to 20,624.05, while the NASDAQ was up 23.68 points or 0.4 percent to 5,838.58, while the S&P gained 3.94 points or 0.2 percent to 2,351.16. For the week, the NASDAQ surged 1.8 percent, while the Dow jumped 1.7 percent and the S&P gained 1.5 percent.



Profit taking contributed to the initial weakness on Wall Street ahead of the long holiday weekend; the U.S. markets are closed today for Presidents Day.



In economic news, the Conference Board saw a bigger than expected increase by its index of leading U.S. economic indicators in January.



Crude oil futures fell Friday as slumping demand for gas at higher prices weighed on oil prices. March WTI was oil up 4 cents, or less than 0.1 percent to settle at $53.40/bbl.



