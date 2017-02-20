

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. (BABA) announced the formation of a strategic partnership with the Shanghai-based retailer Bailian Group to explore new forms of retail opportunities across each other's ecosystem.



The companies will leverage the power of big data to achieve integration between offline stores, merchandise, logistics and payment tools with the ultimate aim of elevating efficiency and overall consumer experience.



Under the agreement, the cooperation will include new retail outlet design, new retail technology R&D, Customer Relationship Management. Alipay will be made available at all Bailian stores and Bailian Logistics will work with Alibaba on Cainiao's logistics platform and co-develop logistics rules.



