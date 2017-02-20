AM General Selects Brighton Cromwell As Its Sole Authorized Distributor Of Certified HMMWV Parts

ABU DHABI, United Arab Emirates, Feb. 20, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --AM General today announced it has selected global supply chain integrator Brighton Cromwell, to be its sole authorized aftermarket reseller of certifiedHMMWV parts.

"The HMMWV continues to be the vehicle of choice as the workhorse for militaries around the world and delivering vehicles is just the beginning of AM General's commitment to our customer's needs," said Larry Platt, Executive Vice President, AM General, International Defense. "Brighton Cromwell is an ideal partner to supply our valued customers with genuine, certified HMMWV parts. As part of the agreement, Brighton Cromwell will stock a significant amount of fast moving parts allowing them to ship and deliver them more quickly to our global customers."

There are approximately 230,000 HMMWVs currently in military vehicle fleets around the world performing front line missions demonstrating that the HMMWV remains a critical operational asset.

Platt noted, "In the past few years we have seen a significant increase in fraudulent parts along with companies claiming to be AM General authorized parts suppliers. These companies have had no contractual relationship to AM General and their claims made it difficult to ensure that the parts being offered were genuine AM General parts. This relationship with Brighton Cromwell erases concern about where the parts are coming from and ensures AM General customers authenticity as they procure genuine parts to support their HMMWV fleet."

Brighton Cromwell will provide support for all HMMWV configurations built over the last 30 years. Additionally, as AM General's sole aftermarket parts provider, the company will bring their renowned expertise in managing lead times, expediting parts shipments and providing exceptional customer service to AM General's loyal customers.

Brighton Cromwell has demonstrated expertise in supply chain management and logistics in support to military customers. In the last three years the company has processed more than 12,000,000 parts. During the same period the company has shipped more than 400,000 Ground and Combat vehicle sustainment, reset, and overhaul kits world-wide.

About AM General

AM General designs, engineers, manufactures, supplies and supports specialized vehicles for military and commercial customers worldwide. Through its military business, the company is widely recognized as the world leader in design, engineer, manufacture and support of Light Tactical Vehicles, having produced and sustained more than 300,000 vehicles in over 60 countries. Its growing Commercial business includes its wholly owned subsidiary, Mobility Ventures, designer and manufacturer of the acclaimed MV-1, the only American made vehicle specifically engineered from the ground up in support of wheelchair users and people with disabilities. AM General is also proud to have been selected by Mercedes-Benz to be its only contract manufacturer in the United States, producing the R-Class vehicle in Mishawaka, Ind. Additionally, the company was selected by the U.S. Postal Service to develop and test advanced automotive technologies for use in the Next Generation Delivery Vehicle program. AM General has more than five decades of experience meeting the changing needs of the defense and automotive industries, supported by its employees at major facilities in Indiana, Michigan, and Ohio, and a strong supplier base that stretches across 43 states. Please see more information about AM General at www.amgeneral.com.

About Brighton Cromwell

Brighton Cromwell is one of the leading providers of ground and combat vehicle maintenance kits to the US Army and the largest provider to the Defense Logistics Agency. The company is a world class supply chain integrator providing a wide range of procurement, logistics, and kitting services of military system parts to the United States Department of Defense, international militaries and customers, prime contractors, and commercial organizations. Brighton Cromwell is certified to the AS9120A and ISO 9001:2008 quality standards.

