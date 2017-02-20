Regulatory News:

Kiadis Pharma N.V. ("Kiadis Pharma" or the "Company") (Euronext Amsterdam and Brussels: KDS),a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company developing innovative T-cell immunotherapy treatments for blood cancers and inherited blood disorders, today announces that it will hold an Extraordinary General Meeting of shareholders in order to consider and vote on, among other matters, the proposal to appoint Mr. Arthur Lahr as statutory director on April 4, 2017 at 10:00 CET at the Amsterdam Stock Exchange (Euronext), Beursplein 5, 1012 JW Amsterdam, The Netherlands.

The notice and agenda for the EGM as well as the proxy form are available on the Investors' section of the Kiadis Pharma website at: http://www.kiadis.com/investors/shareholders-meetings/.

About Kiadis Pharma

Kiadis Pharma is focused on cell-based immunotherapy products for the treatment of blood cancers and inherited blood disorders. The Company's products have the potential to address the risks and limitations connected with allogeneic hematopoietic stem cell transplantation (HSCT), namely Graft-versus-Host-Disease (GVHD), cancer relapse, opportunistic infections and limited matched donor availability. The Company believes that HSCT could become a first-choice treatment for blood cancers, inherited blood disorders and possibly autoimmune diseases and solid organ transplantations.

On December 5, 2016 at the Annual Meeting of the American Society of Hematology (ASH), the Company reported positive Phase II results with its lead product ATIR101™ in patients with blood cancer. The data showed that ATIR101™ significantly reduced Transplant Related Mortality and significantly improved Overall Survival. In addition, ATIR101™ did not elicit grade III-IV GVHD in any patient. Based on these positive results, a Phase III clinical trial has been initiated. ATIR101™ has been granted Orphan Drug Designations both in the US and Europe.

The Company's second product candidate, ATIR201™, addresses inherited blood disorders with an initial focus on thalassemia, a disease which results in destruction of red blood cells in patients. ATIR201™ Phase I/II clinical development has been initiated recently.

Kiadis Pharma, based in Amsterdam, The Netherlands, was granted an Advanced Therapy Medicinal Product (ATMP) certificate for manufacturing quality and non-clinical data by the European Medicines Agency (EMA). The Company's shares are listed on Euronext Amsterdam and Euronext Brussels. For more information visit www.kiadis.com

