At its recently held two day Executive Channel Conference in Dubai, Johnson Controls (NYSE:JCI) hosted over 200 guests including leaders of 78 distribution channels across 24 countries in Middle East and Africa (MEA). Senior leadership from Johnson Controls including Bill Jackson, President, Global Products Channels, Building Technologies Solutions; Linda Chapin, Vice President Global Human Resources; Ashraf Abdalla, Vice President and General Manager, MEA; David W Budzinski, Vice President, Indirect Channels, MEA and Dr. Marcus Schumacher, Vice President, Strategy, Programs and Business Integration, MEA hosted the gathering and shared Johnson Controls enhanced capabilities and strategies for aggressive growth in Middle East and Africa.

Bill Jackson, President, Global Products Channels, Building Technologies Solutions, Johnson Controls, said, "The successful merger with Tyco has resulted in superior capabilities for Johnson Controls. Our complete buildings solutions portfolio uniquely positions us to drive innovative technologies which support smart buildings, campuses and cities of the future. This allows us to build upon strategic, high value-added services supported by data analytics and connectivity, giving customers access to insightful information and better decision making capability."

"Our products and solutions increase efficiency and productivity, helping our customers achieve their financial and sustainability goals and our growth strategies are shaped by global trends," said Ashraf Abdalla, Vice President and General Manager, Middle East and Africa. "Young, growing populations, rising urbanization, growing demand for energy efficiency and sustainability, coupled with increasing digitalization in buildings, positions Johnson Controls to add unique value for customers through its total building solutions offering. I am thankful to our channel partners who play a critical role in our ability to serve customers across this region," Abdallah added.

Addressing the conference, David Budzinski, Vice President, Indirect Channels, Middle East and Africa said, "Our channel partners are an extension of Johnson Controls and a central element of our growth. Their support and expertise helps drive our next generation products and technology to cater to the markets we serve. Today, we are celebrating over 450 years of partnerships. Our collective successes are a testament to the continued commitment and appreciation of these partnerships which have helped us achieve success in the Middle East and Africa. Johnson Controls remains focused on offering the best products and services through its channel partners."

Johnson Controls is a global diversified technology and multi industrial leader serving a wide range of customers in more than 150 countries. Our commitment to sustainability dates back to our roots in 1885, with the invention of the first electric room thermostat. We are committed to helping our customers win and creating greater value for all of our stakeholders through strategic focus on our buildings and energy growth platforms.

