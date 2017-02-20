sprite-preloader
Montag, 20.02.2017 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 554 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

14,875 Euro		-0,115
-0,77 %
WKN: A12DFH ISIN: CH0244767585 Ticker-Symbol: 0UB 
Aktie:
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
SMI
STOXX Europe 50
1-Jahres-Chart
UBS GROUP AG Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
UBS GROUP AG 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
14,836
14,986
19.02.
14,934
14,982
07:32
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
NORTHERN TRUST CORPORATION
NORTHERN TRUST CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
NORTHERN TRUST CORPORATION81,66-1,56 %
UBS GROUP AG14,875-0,77 %