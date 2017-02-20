Tallinn, Estonia, 2017-02-20 07:00 CET (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --







During the period 13/02/2017 - 17/02/2017 AS SEB Pank purchased in the name and on behalf of AS PRFoods the shares of AS PRFoods as market transactions as follows:



Date Amount Price per Share (eur) Sum (eur) 13/02/2017 7,863 0.4003 3,147.56 14/02/2017 8,040 0.4004 3,219.22 15/02/2017 8,775 0.3990 3,501.23 16/02/2017 8,781 0.3990 3,503.62 17/02/2017 8,709 0.3952 3,441.80 Total 42,168 0.3987 16,813.42







Accumulated total under the share buyback programme since 01/07/2014:



Amount of shares bought back Average Price per Share (eur) Cost in total (eur) 835,096 0.5098 425,710.78



The own shares buy-back programme is carried out in accordance with the resolutions of the General Meetings of shareholders of AS PRFoods held on 29/05/2014 and 26/05/2016 and the Commission Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016 supplementing Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council with regard to regulatory technical standards for the conditions applicable to buy-back programmes and stabilisation measures.







Indrek Kasela AS PRFoods Member of the Management Board Phone: +372 6033 800 investor@prfoods.ee www.prfoods.ee