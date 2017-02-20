GrandVision nv: GrandVision reports 2016 adj. EBITDA of €537 million and adj. EPS growth of 11.3%

Schiphol, the Netherlands - 20 February 2017. GrandVision NV (EURONEXT: GVNV) publishes Full Year and Fourth Quarter 2016 results.

2016 Highlights

Revenue grew by 3.5%, or 6.5% at constant exchange rates to €3,316 million (FY15: €3,205 million)with comparable growth of 2.2%

at constant exchange rates to (FY15: €3,205 million)with comparable growth of 2.2% Adjusted EBITDA (i.e. EBITDA before non-recurring items) increased by 6.7% at constant exchange rates to €537 million (FY15: €512 million)

at constant exchange rates to million (FY15: €512 million) The adjusted EBITDA margin increased by 24 bps to 16.2% . Excluding acquisitions the EBITDA margin would have increased by 80 bps to 16.8%

. Excluding acquisitions the EBITDA margin would have increased by 80 bps to 16.8% Net result attributable to equity holders rose by 8.8% to €231 million (FY15: €213 million)

million (FY15: €213 million) Adjusted EPS grew by 11.3% to €0.96 (FY15: €0.87), reported EPS was €0.92 (FY15: €0.84)

(FY15: €0.87), reported EPS was €0.92 (FY15: €0.84) The total number of stores expanded by 406 to 6,516 (FY15: 6,110)

(FY15: 6,110) GrandVision's Supervisory Board proposes a dividend of €0.31 per share, subject to shareholder approval. The shares will trade ex-coupon as of 4 May 2017

per share, subject to shareholder approval. The shares will trade ex-coupon as of 4 May 2017 GrandVision will host an analyst call on 20 February at 9am CET. Dial-in details are available at investors.grandvision.com and at the bottom of this press release.

GrandVision FY16 press release (http://hugin.info/167729/R/2079880/783136.pdf)



This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.

The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.

Source: GrandVision nv via Globenewswire

