sprite-preloader
Montag, 20.02.2017 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 554 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

114,35 Euro		+1,463
+1,30 %
WKN: A0YAQA ISIN: IE00B4BNMY34 Ticker-Symbol: CSA 
Aktie:
Branche
Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
S&P 100
1-Jahres-Chart
ACCENTURE PLC Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
ACCENTURE PLC 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
114,19
114,47
09:12
114,30
114,58
09:12
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
ACCENTURE PLC
ACCENTURE PLC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
ACCENTURE PLC114,35+1,30 %
SINNERSCHRADER AG7,949+0,18 %