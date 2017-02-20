sprite-preloader
Montag, 20.02.2017 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 554 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

2,071 Euro		-0,004
-0,19 %
WKN: A1JPZ6 ISIN: JE00B5TT1872 Ticker-Symbol: 7CT 
Aktie:
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
NYSE Arca Gold Miners
1-Jahres-Chart
CENTAMIN PLC Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
CENTAMIN PLC 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
2,079
2,125
09:12
2,097
2,117
09:12
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
CENTAMIN PLC
CENTAMIN PLC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
CENTAMIN PLC2,071-0,19 %