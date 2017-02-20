REDWOOD CITY, CA--(Marketwired - February 20, 2017) - Model N, Inc. (NYSE: MODN), the leading provider of cloud-based revenue management solutions to life sciences, high tech and manufacturing companies, today announced its platinum sponsorship for the 4th Annual Medical Device Commercial Leaders Forum. The Forum is being held February 20-22, 2017, at the Crowne Plaza Hotel in Zurich, Switzerland.

"The MedTech industry has reached an inflection point with healthcare providers shifting their demands on pricing, sales and contracting operations," said Marc Baumgartner, senior vice president and general manager of life sciences at Model N. "We look forward to sponsoring the forum for our third year and sharing insights into how MedTech companies can optimize their commercial strategies for success."

Model N is a well-recognized thought leader in global pricing and profit optimization for the Medical Device industry. The company brings deep industry expertise and has a top-tier medical device customer roster including Johnson & Johnson, Novartis and Boston Scientific. During the forum, Model N will share industry trends, product demos and best practices that are reshaping selling and pricing in MedTech. In addition, Model N will be at booth #3 to demonstrate its Configure Price Quote (CPQ) solution and Global Tender Management solution. These end-to-end SaaS solutions allow enterprises to maximize revenue by integrating and automating the complexities of the pricing and quoting processes, contract management and rebate management. Model N solutions help MedTech companies win more deals at the best price while reducing unnecessary risks.

"We are thrilled to have Model N as a platinum sponsor for the 4th Annual Medical Device Commercial Leaders Forum," said Geoff Cable, CEO of NextLevel Pharma. "As experts on pricing and profit optimization, they will bring unique insights to the forum that will help MedTech companies maximize revenues and margins."

The Medical Device Commercial Leaders Forum brings together senior executives from leading life sciences companies looking to drive the commercial performance of their medical device business units and departments forward, develop game-changing sales and marketing strategies and enhance their key opinion leaders and customer engagement at all levels.

Please join Model N on Monday, February 20, 2017, at 12:10 p.m. CET for a presentation on "CPQ and Tender Management: How Can I Optimize my Commercial Strategy?" or stop by booth #3 for more information.

About Model N

Model N is the leader in Revenue Management solutions. Driving mission critical business processes such as configure, price and quote (CPQ), contract and rebate management, business intelligence, and regulatory compliance, Model N solutions transform the revenue lifecycle from a series of disjointed operations into a strategic end-to-end process. With deep industry expertise, Model N supports the complex business needs of the world's leading brands in life sciences, technology and manufacturing across more than 100 countries, including Johnson & Johnson, AstraZeneca, Boston Scientific, Novartis, Microchip Technology and ON Semiconductor. For more information, visit www.modeln.com.

Model N® is the registered trademark of Model N, Inc. Any other company names mentioned are the property of their respective owners and are mentioned for identification purposes only.

For media inquiries, please contact:

Model N, Inc.

pr@modeln.com