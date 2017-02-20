Absolutely, one of the UK's longest established courier businesses, has entered the drinks and perishable food market

Absolutely, one of the UK's longest established courier companies, is pleased to announce the launch of Absolutely Chilled, a sub-brand of Absolutely. With specialist transport vehicles, Absolutely Chilled is able to service the drinks and perishable food market from its Minerva branch, Park Royal in NW10.

Absolutely Chilled will be using new Ford Transit 350 high top long wheel-base vans to deliver frozen or chilled food on a same day service. The Absolutely Chilled temperature-controlled vehicles can store goods to -31°C. Park Royal has always been associated with food and drink distributors with Heinz, McVities and Guinness amongst some of the early companies to open factories on the estate. Currently there are over 1,200 businesses at Park Royal of which 500 are food companies. Approximately one third of all food consumed in London is produced at Park Royal which highlights the significance of the area in the perishable food sector.

Jeremy Thompson, Managing Director of Absolutely says:

"We are delighted to launch 'Absolutely Chilled' to service our customers in the drinks and perishable food market. We believe using the brand 'Absolutely Chilled' along with suitable livery on our vehicles will capture customers' imagination and will be an excellent platform to launch the service into a significant local market."

Absolutely is a family run business with a heritage stretching back to 1865. The family run business has an annualised turnover of more than £20m and employs circa 150 people across its four London locations. Absolutely now comprises of over 100 passenger cars, 150 couriers and more than 5000 corporate accounts ranging from well-known fashion brands to law firms. Absolutely previously worked under brand names such as Mach 1 Couriers and A-Z couriers. The Company re-branded all of its services to become Absolutely in 2016.

The Company provides the following services:

Same day delivery

Next day delivery

International delivery

Executive Cars, contract drivers and van hires www.askabsolutely.com

