Deer Jet Named "World's Best Private Jet Company"

ISTANBUL, Turkey, Feb. 20, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Deer Jet has been named the "World's Best Private Jet Company" at the 2017 World Tourism Awards, highlighting the world-class, distinctive design and excellence in service of the brand.

Regarded as one of the most prestigious accolades in the industry, the World Tourism Awards are held each year under the sphere of the World Tourism Forum Global Meeting in Istanbul.

Recognized as the "Davos of tourism", the high level meeting convoked a collective of renowned travel and tourism leaders from more than 85 countries to share insights and outlooks on the future of the industry.

The awarding committee had considered Deer Jet's outstanding commitment towards innovation and excellence, stating that: "Deer Jet is the first private jet company to evolve into a luxury and art brand, having introduced pioneering products and services such as the world's first Dream Jet. Furthermore, the company launched a renewed brand image with the vision of - Making Travel an Art, aiming to rewrite the history of private aviation by creating Art Aviation."

At the awarding ceremony Deer Jet has showcased the very foundations of its brand values of elegance, performance and distinction.

Deer Jet Co. Ltd was established in 1995 as the very first private jet company in China providing with a comprehensive range of services comprising private jet charter, aircraft management, air medical and rescue, aircraft brokerage, maintenance, FBO/MRO, ground handling, helicopter and luxury yacht charter, and luxury travel. To date, the company operates and manages a diverse fleet flying to 820 airports across 180 countries and territories, including the world's first and only Dream Jet.