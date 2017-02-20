CHO Morcenx Power Plant: Acceptance of the First Jenbacher Engine Performed Successfully

BORDEAUX, France, February 20, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

CHO Morcenx: acceptance tests of the first Jenbacher engine performed successfully

The CHO Morcenx gasification plant resumed operations on 21 January 2017, after executing some minor optimisation works, and the acceptance test protocol of the first Jenbacher engine was successfully completed on 18 February.

Confronted to the technical challenge posed by this major innovation, the engine manufacturer and the CHO Power teams have jointly decided to submit the engine to extremely demanding commissioning tests that have lasted several weeks. In accordance with the acceptance protocol, which includes a 48h run, the engine delivered its minimum guaranteed power (1.5 MWe) with a reliability of 100%.

This test phase also validated the full compatibility of the engine with the synthetic gas produced by the CHO Morcenx power plant from the gasification of Solid Recovered Fuel (SRF) and biomass. Finally, it validated the simultaneous operation of the gas engine and the steam turbine.

The next step will now consist in performing acceptance tests on the second Jenbacher engine. Rigorously identical to the first one, it will benefit directly from the experience gained in recent weeks in respect of operational settings and technical optimizations.

About EUROPLASMA

At the heart of environmental issues, EUROPLASMA designs and develops innovative plasma solutions for renewable energy generation and hazardous waste recovery, as well as related applications for multi-sector companies wishing to reduce their environmental footprint.

EUROPLASMA is listed on Alternext (FR0000044810-ALEUP). For more information: http://www.europlasma.com

Contacts :

Anne BordÃƒÆ'Æ'Ãƒ""'ÃƒÆ'" Ãƒâ'"ÃƒÆ'Æ'Ãƒâ'ÅÃƒÆ'Ãƒ'Ã‚res - Communication Manager

Tel: +33-(0)-556-497-000

contactbourse@europlasma.com