Bank of America Corporation - Director/PDMR Shareholding

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

(a) Name David Leitch

2. Reason for the notification

(a) Position/status Global General Counsel

(b) Initial notification/ Amendment Initial Notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

(a) Name Bank of America Corporation

(b) LEI 9DJT3UXIJIZJI4WXO774

4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

(a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument 2017 Restricted Stock Units (RSUs) (derivative security linked to the issuer's common stock)

Identification code N/A (No ISIN Code)

(b) Nature of the transaction Grant of 2017 RSUs (share settled pro rata RSU)

(c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s)

USD 24.58 64,406

(d) Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume

- Price N/A

(e) Date of the transaction 2017-02-15

(f) Place of the transaction Outside a trading venue

5. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

(a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument 2017 Performance Restricted Stock Units (PRSUs) (derivative security linked to the issuer's common stock)

Identification code N/A (No ISIN Code)

(b) Nature of the transaction Grant of 2017 PRSUs (share settled PRSU)

(c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s)

USD 24.58 64,406

(d) Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume

- Price N/A

(e) Date of the transaction 2017-02-15