Capital for Colleagues plc - Portfolio Update

Capital for Colleagues plc / EPIC: CFCP / Market: NEX / Sector: Investment

20 February 2017

CAPITAL FOR COLLEAGUES PLC

('Capital for Colleagues' or the 'Company')

PORTFOLIO UPDATE

Capital for Colleagues, the investment vehicle focused on opportunities in the Employee Owned Business ('EOB') sector, has for some time been party to ongoing discussions with the management and professional advisers of its investee company, FJ Holdings Limited (FJ) and of FJ's wholly-owned subsidiary Ham Baker Adams Limited (HBA). These discussions have been conducted with a view to securing sufficient alternative, third party equity and working capital facilities in response to FJ's inability to control its working capital requirements.

The Company notes recent press reports indicating that certain of FJ's subsidiaries and assets have been disposed of via a solvent transaction and that FJ and HBA were placed into administration immediately following this transaction. The transaction and subsequent move into administration were effected without reference to the Company.

Capital for Colleagues is in the process of ascertaining the circumstances of this transaction and the implications for the Company's investments in those two companies. As at 30 November 2016, the Company's investments in and loans to FJ and HBA were valued at approximately £1.3 million, of which £790k related to the carrying value of its equity stake in FJ.

A further announcement will be made as soon as possible.

The Directors of the Company are responsible for the contents of this announcement.

**ENDS**

For further information please visit www.capitalforcolleagues.com or contact:



CAPITAL FOR COLLEAGUES PLC

Richard Bailey, Chairman

John Eckersley, Chief Executive

0161 464 7538 PETERHOUSE CORPORATE FINANCE LIMITED

Mark Anwyl

Duncan Vasey 020 7469 0930

Notes

Capital for Colleagues is an investment company focused on the Employee Owned Business ('EOB') sector. The Company has a clear strategy aimed at investing in, advising and growing established, mainly UK-based, EOBs as well as assisting companies which are looking to launch employee ownership schemes, providing the capital and advice to help them achieve their objectives.

Capital for Colleagues has a proven management team, with a wide network of contacts and affiliates, as well as established access to investment opportunities, enabling the Company to execute its strategy and identify and capitalise on EOB-focused investment opportunities.