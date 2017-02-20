One Media iP Group Plc - Update on Copyright Infringement Claim

One Media iP Group Plc

("One Media", the "Group" or the "Company")

One Media iP Group Plc

Update on One Media's continuing recovery in the USA of its worldwide copyright infringement claim.

One Media iP Group Plc (AIM: OMIP), a digital media content provider, which consolidates, exploits and monetises intellectual property rights around music and video was notified by the Nashville Court that after an application from the Hadaway defendants the Group was informed that the Nashville Court had retracted its jurisdiction over the Hadaway defendants and vacated its judgement. The Group is considering its position on the matter as to furthering the matter in the USA.

On 5 May 2015 the Group announced it had filed proceedings in the USA pursuant to its belief that its music rights had been exploited without authorisation. The Nashville Court ruled in the Group's favour with regard to the actions by HHO Licensing Ltd, Henry Hadaway Organisation Ltd and Henry Hadaway personally. One Media announced that this litigation was concluded. On 17 September 2015 the Federal Court in Nashville Tennessee issued a judgment in the sum of $781,846 USD against Henry Hadaway, HHO Licensing Ltd and Henry Hadaway Organisation Ltd (which includes costs of $9,929 USD) for the wilful infringement of 1,466 recordings from the Point Classics catalogue owned exclusively by One Media.

Notes to Editors

Based at Pinewood Studios, One Media is an 'intellectual property' (IP) owner and controller of rights within the digital arena concerning music, video and digital distribution. The consumer led but B2B (Business-to-business) operation looks to exploit its catalogue of over 250,000+ music tracks and over 10,000 hours of video by recompiling the content for sale through over 600 digital music and video stores groups worldwide. The Company has a team of Creative Technicians, all of whom are YouTube certified, who digitise the content, create the metadata, re-compile and prepare the digital music & video releases using bespoke in-house developed software. Additionally, One Media makes its library of content available for TV shows, movies, adverts and websites requiring synchronised music. One Media focuses on music performed by well-known artists from every genre, including; pop, rock, reggae, R&B, children's music, karaoke, jazz, soul, blues, rap, hip-hop, gospel, world-music, plus stand-up comedy, spoken-word. In July 2014 the Group acquired for a consideration of USD$1.6m the Point Classics classical music library bringing the number to over 10,000 classical tracks now available to the Group for exploitation. The Group owns all the rights to the Men & Motors (originally Granada/ITV) TV shows originally aired on British TV between 1996 and 2010. Comprising of over 3400 shows is available for viewing on the Groups YouTube Channel. Recently the Group has developed a content discovery and policing software service 'Technical Copyright Analysis Tool' (TCAT) as a new service to record companies, publishers and law firms searching information of artist and tracks on legitimate digital stores. One Media is eligible for Enterprise Investment Schemes ("EIS") and Venture Capital Trusts ("VCT"). The company is profitable, cash resourced and has operated an active dividend policy since

2011.