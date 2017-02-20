PJSC PHOSAGRO - PhosAgro GDR Conversion Re-Opened

For Immediate Release 20 February 2017

PhosAgro GDR Conversion Re-Opened

Moscow - PhosAgro (Moscow Exchange, LSE: PHOR), one of the world's leading vertically integrated phosphate-based fertilizer producers, announces that Citigroup Global Markets Deutschland AG has re-opened the conversion function of the Company's global depositary receipt ("GDR") facility after it was closed in September 2015.

For further information please contact:



PJSC PhosAgro

Alexander Seleznev, Head of Investor Relations

ir@phosagro.ru

+7 495 231 3115



Timur Belov, Press Officer

Anastacia Basos, Deputy Press Secretary

+7 495 232 9689



EM

Sam VanDerlip

vanderlip@em-comms.com

+44 7554 993 032

+7 499 918 3134



Notes to Editors

PhosAgro is one of the leading global vertically integrated phosphate-based fertilizer producers. The Company focuses on the production of phosphate-based fertilizers, feed phosphate and high-grade phosphate rock (P 2 O 5 content of not less than 39%).

The Company is the largest phosphate-based fertilizer producer in Europe, the largest producer of high-grade phosphate rock worldwide and the third largest MAP/DAP producer in the world (excluding China), according to Fertecon. PhosAgro is also one of the leading producers of feed phosphates (MCP) in Europe, and the only producer in Russia. It is Russia's only producer of nepheline concentrate.

PhosAgro's main products include phosphate rock, 33 grades of fertilizers, feed phosphates, ammonia, and sodium tripolyphosphate, which are used by customers in 100 countries spanning all of the world's inhabited continents. The Company's priority markets outside of Russia and the CIS are Latin America, Europe and Asia.

PhosAgro's shares are traded on the Moscow Exchange, and global depositary receipts ("GDRs") for shares trade on the London Stock Exchange (under the ticker PHOR). Since 1 June 2016, the Company's GDRs have been included in the MSCI Russia and MSCI Emerging Markets indexes.