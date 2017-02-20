The Largest Vending Show China Produces: China International Self-service, Kiosk and Vending Show

SHANGHAI, Feb. 20, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --As the largest and longest-running conference and trade show dedicated to the vending, self-service and OCS industries in China, the 14th China International Self-service, Kiosk and Vending Show (CVS) will open its doors from April 26-28 this year, at Shanghai New International Expo Center. CVS is organized by Shanghai UBM Sinoexpo.

CVS 2016 delivered a high-value and high-impact experience for all attendees. As the premier event in this industry, The 13th CVS Show drew 200 exhibitors and 17,263 visitors from 79 countries and regions.

Exhibition Profile

Launched in 2004, CVS hasalways been a platform for product launches and exclusive debut appearances by large and small enterprises. CVS sets the trends and sends the signals for the national scene. As the leading trade show in this industry, CVS provides attendees with vital business growth and relationship-building opportunities through education, networking and exposure to hundreds of new products and services.

Exhibits cover a full range including vending machines, machine accessories, components and spare parts, services, coffee machine and machine parts, self-service terminals and solutions, payment systems, self-help printing equipment, software solutions, vended food & beverage, remote data transmission, and related products and solutions.

Highlights of CVS 2017:

1.A window on the Asian and International scenes

CVS is the largest and longest-running show in vending industry. Ninety percent of industrial leaders from around the globe have confirmed their participation including: Fuji Bingshan, LEIYUNFENG, Le Vending, BAIXUE, AUCMA, LOTTE E&M, U-Box, TCN, JINHE, FULEI, Hisene, WANYUAN, N&W, XIANGYIN, Sanden, RENJI, Inhand, YANGHUA, CPI, ITL, ICT andPyramid. Get an exclusive preview of major companies and brands' newest products and services through on-site experience.

2.Expand your business network

2017 CVS Show will be held as part of HOTEL PLUS - a mega show provides total solution for all commercialprojects including hotels, restaurants, shopping malls, places of entertainments, hospitals andoffice buildings. Covering an exhibition area of 200,000 square meters, the Hotel Plus is expected to attract 2,000 exhibitors and 100,000 professional buyers from various industries. Meet maximum suppliers in just 3 days and find more business opportunities to expand your business.

3. Meet with never-seen-before products

CVS 2017 is the best place for new products debut. China Vending and Self-service industries are developing rapidly, with new products emerging year by year. New Products Display Area is born for the latest products and technologies only. Come and experience high-tech vending and self-service equipment, take advantage of new technology, seize the opportunities as well.

4. Expand your knowledge & network through educational programs

A series of conferences and seminars will be presented in conjunction with the trade show:

2017 Worldwide Self-service Terminals Conference;

Awards Ceremony for 2016 Personalities in China Vending Industry;

Vending Industry; Intelligent Cabinet Seminar;

All these educational programs will be delivered by high-impact keynote speakers, sharing insights on emerging trends, innovation, and streamlining operations to help businesses achieve greater success.ï¬ ï¬

CVS 2017 is now 90 per cent sold out so those still keen to exhibit are advised to act fast to secure a stand. Free tickets for visitors are now also available- early booking is also advised as CVS 2017 is expected to be our busiest event ever.

Profile of Organizer

Shanghai UBM Sinoexpo International Exhibition Co., Ltd is a professional O2O event company that operates trade shows/events/online B2B platforms formed out of a joint venture between Shanghai Sinoexpo International Exhibition Ltd and UBM Asia Ltd, a division of UBM plc listed on the London Stock Exchange.

With more than 20 years of professional experience, Shanghai UBM organizes 62 international trade shows covering an exhibition area of 900,000 square meters every year. Shanghai UBM also boasts eight online B2B platforms and four industrial publications. Our platform attracts over 350,000 professional buyers from around the globe. Headquartered in Shanghai, UBM Sinoexpo operates three regional offices in Beijing, Guangzhou and Zhongshan in China with a total headcount of 350.

