Goldplat plc, the AIM listed gold producer, with international gold recovery operations located in South Africa and Ghana and a gold mine in Kenya, announces its interim results for the six months ended 31 December 2016.



Overview



* Continued increase in profitability with a profit before tax of £1,334,000 for the six months ended 31 December 2016 (6 months ended 31 December 2015: profit of £395,000) * Overall gold and gold equivalent production for the six-month period of 21,317 ounces (six months ended 31 December 2015: 17,457 ounces) * 16,653 gold equivalent ounces were sold and transferred during the six months ended 31 December 2016 (six months ended 31 December 2015: 17 875 ounces) * Completion of installation of the first stage of the new processing plant at Kilimapesa Mine * Resolution of the preliminary findings by the Kenyan Revenue Authorities into specific Kilimapesa tax affairs * The renewal of the gold license at Gold Recovery Ghana for the standard period of three (3) years



Chairman's Statement



I am delighted to report that Goldplat has continued to improve its profitability during the period under review. Our portfolio of core assets consists of two gold recovery operations in South Africa and Ghana, recovering gold from by-products of the mining process and the Kilimapesa gold mine in Kenya.



Key issues and initiatives during the period under review have been the implementation of the decision to proceed with an additional, larger, processing plant at Kilimapesa; the renewal of the gold license in Ghana; progress towards the conclusion of the dispute with the Rand Refinery; continued focus on sourcing of material including progress on the evaluation of the viability of importing material from South America, and seeking resolution on the tax claim by the Kenyan Revenue Authorities over Kilimapesa.



I am pleased to report a profit before tax of £1,334,000 for the six months ended 31 December 2016. This marks a 238% increase from the £395,000 reported for the comparable six-month period ended 31 December 2015 and compares extremely favourably to the £1,942,000 we reported for the full year (FY 2016). At the operating level the profit was £1,009,000 (compared to an operating profit of £245,000 for the six months ended 31 December 2015 and an operating profit of £1,172,000 for FY 2016). Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the period stood at £885,000 (compared to £729,000 at the end of December 2015 and £2,148,000 at end of FY 2016).



With regard to group production and sales, overall gold and gold equivalent production for the six-month period ended 31 December 2016 was 21,317 ounces (compared to 17,457 ounces produced in the period ended 31 December 2015 and 37,666 ounces produced in FY 2016). Total gold and gold equivalent sold and transferred for the period was 16,653 ounces (compared to 17,875 ounces in the period ended 31 December 2015 and 40,763 ounces in FY 2016). The difference between the gold and gold equivalent produced and the total gold and gold equivalent sold and transferred during the six months ended 31 December 2016 is primarily a result of the material being held back in Ghana pending the renewal of the Gold License, which was received on 23 December, 2016. The following table summarises gold production, transfers and sales for the period per operation:



+---------------------+------------------+------------------+------------------+ | | | | | | |6 Months December |6 Months December | 12 Months ending | | | 2016 | 2015 | June 2016 | | Goldplat Plc | Equivalent Gold | Equivalent Gold | Equivalent Gold | | Consolidated | oz | oz | oz | +---------------------+------------------+------------------+------------------+ |Gold and gold | | | | |equivalent Production| | | | +---------------------+------------------+------------------+------------------+ |Gold Recovery Ghana | 7 588 | 4 694 | 6 883 | +---------------------+------------------+------------------+------------------+ |Kilimapesa Gold | 1 190 | 932 | 2 005 | +---------------------+------------------+------------------+------------------+ |Goldplat Recovery | 12 539 | 11 831 | 28 778 | +---------------------+------------------+------------------+------------------+ |Total | 21 317 | 17 457 | 37 666 | +---------------------+------------------+------------------+------------------+ |Gold and gold | | | | |equivalent Sold | | | | +---------------------+------------------+------------------+------------------+ |Gold Recovery Ghana | 2 443 | 5626 | 8 964 | +---------------------+------------------+------------------+------------------+ |Kilimapesa Gold | 1 093 | 932 | 1 999 | +---------------------+------------------+------------------+------------------+ |Goldplat Recovery | 9 838 | 8 198 | 16 575 | +---------------------+------------------+------------------+------------------+ |Total | 13 374 | 14 756 | 27 538 | +---------------------+------------------+------------------+------------------+ |Gold and gold | | | | |equivalent | | | | |Transferred | | | | +---------------------+------------------+------------------+------------------+ |Goldplat Recovery | 3 279 | 3 119 | 13 225 | +---------------------+------------------+------------------+------------------+ |Total | 3 279 | 3 119 | 13 225 | +---------------------+------------------+------------------+------------------+ |Gold and gold | | | | |equivalent Sold and | | | | |Transferred | | | | +---------------------+------------------+------------------+------------------+ |Gold Recovery Ghana | 2 443 | 5 626 | 8 964 | +---------------------+------------------+------------------+------------------+ |Kilimapesa Gold | 1 093 | 932 | 1 999 | +---------------------+------------------+------------------+------------------+ |Goldplat Recovery | 13 117 | 11 317 | 29 800 | +---------------------+------------------+------------------+------------------+ |Total | 16 653 | 17 875 40 763 | +---------------------+------------------+-------------------------------------+



Goldplat Recovery (Pty) Ltd ('GPL'), South Africa



Key initiatives for the period at GPL: * Sourcing of sufficient quantity of the right quality material * Resolution of the Rand Refinery dispute * Progressing discussions regarding the use of an old disused pit on adjacent land, for tailings deposition * Renegotiation of contracts with most clients to mitigate the effect of changes introduced by Rand Refinery



Production of 12,539 ounces of gold and gold equivalents for the six-month period ended 31 December 2016 was up when compared to the 11,831 ounces of gold and gold equivalents for the six months ended December 2015 but down compared to the 28,778 ounces of gold and gold equivalents produced during FY 2016. However, based on the amount of consignment material on site and the production schedule the produced ounces for the FY 2017 is expected to exceed that of FY 2016.



The Independent review of the Rand Refinery dispute is nearing completion, and the board remains confident of a favourable outcome.



Discussions continue to progress regarding the use of an old disused open-pit, on land adjacent to our plant, for tailings deposition. All stakeholders have agreed to sterilise the open-pit adjacent to our plant, and the Department of Mineral Resources has agreed to issue a directive for the pit to be used for tailings deposition. It is our plan that the pit will be used as a final deposition site for current production and will also enable the reprocessing of the estimated 80,000 ounces of gold resource in our stock dams. Final approval is expected during FY2017.



Towards the end of the interim period Rand Refinery changed the repayment terms of our contracts and GPL is in the process of re-negotiating terms with suppliers to mitigate the effects of these changes. This process is proceeding well and continues.



As a result of the strengthened Strategic Sourcing team, smaller precious metal producers are now being visited to source by-products in addition to those received from the large mining companies. Volumes at the smaller operators are lower compared to the larger mining companies but increases our footprint as service provider of choice.



Goldplat Recovery Ghana ('GRG'), Ghana



Key initiatives during the period at GRG: * Renewal of the gold licence * Removal of material from on-site tailings dump to address rehabilitation requirements and create significant space for plant expansion * Sourcing of material, including the evaluation of the viability of importing material from South America



Production for the six months to 31 December 2016 was 7,588 ounces of gold and gold equivalents (compared to a total of 6,883 ounces produced during FY2016 and 4,694 ounces produced for the six months to 31 December 2015). Gold and gold equivalents sold during the period amounted to 2,443 ounces (compared to 8,964 ounces during FY2016 and 5,626 ounces for the six months to 31 December 2015). The decrease in sales was due to GRG keeping back containers which were ready for export pending the renewal of the gold license.



The gold license was renewed and officially signed on the 23(rd) of December 2016 by the Honourable Minister (announcement 20 December, 2016). The licence is valid for a period of three (3) years provided certain milestones are achieved relating to the construction of an elution plant.



One of the two spare 4-tonne elution columns acquired from DRD Gold (together with the 4-tonne elution column installed at GPL in FY 2016), will be installed in Ghana. The costing of the project has not been completed, but is estimated to be around USD2,000,000. The new license conditions require that the elution plant be commissioned by June 2018. Planning of the project is in progress and initial shipments of materials and equipment were made during the period.



During the period under review, roughly one third of the decommissioned tailings storage facility was successfully removed as part of our rehabilitation plan for the site. This process is ongoing and once completed will have addressed an environmental rehabilitation requirement, and will free up a significant land footprint to be utilised by GRG for additional plant as and when required.



Marketing efforts in Ghana are focussed on expanding our client base in West Africa.



In addition to treating material from within the region, we plan to position our Ghanaian plant as an international hub to treat material from other parts of Africa and South America in the medium term. Proposals sent to clients in South America are currently pending and we look forward to providing feedback during the next operational update. Trials on material from South America are ongoing and continue to yield positive results



Kilimapesa Gold



Significant progress has been made at our Kilimapesa gold mine in this period. Production of 1,190 ounces of gold and gold equivalents for the six-month period ended 31 December 2016 was up when compared to the 932 ounces for the six months ended December 2015 and 2,005 ounces for FY 2016. The increase in production is a result of improved efficiencies in the existing plant.



The decision was taken during FY2016 to invest in increased processing capacity at Kilimapesa in order to bring the operations to profitability, including the construction of an additional processing plant, in three discrete stages, and a new tailings facility both in close proximity to the Kilimapesa Hill. This has been the focus of attention during the six-month period and progress on the key work streams to achieve this turnaround have included: * The shipment to Kilimapesa and installation of substantial parts of the Ghanaian plant during the period under review. * The purchase of two matching used mills, one of which was installed at the new plant (with the second planned to be installed during stage three and the mill from Ghana serving as a spare). * The completion of stage one installation, which does not include the crusher circuit, during the period with commissioning having commenced on 23 December, 2016. * Establishing a stockpile of crushed material suitable and sufficient for processing through the new plant until stage two commissioning is completed. * Starting the construction of the civils and fabrication of three additional carbon-in-leach ('CIL') tanks for installation and commissioning with the crusher circuit during stage two which is planned for completion in April 2017. (The second mill together with a further three additional CIL tanks will be installed in Stage three, potentially during H1 2018 to bring total processing capacity to 6,000 tonnes per month) * The construction of the new tailings facility progressed well during the period with the key cut and a borrow-pit being completed - sufficient for commissioning of stage one of the new plant and for production during stage two installation and commissioning. * A tailings consultant assisted in the re-design of the tailings facility at the existing plant, increasing the life of this facility to six-nine months. This is expected to allow for production at the current plant to continue at improved recovery efficiencies and better profitability during FY 2017.



The underground workings at Kilimapesa Hill are being prepared for the increased production levels required to maintain plant throughput at the new plant once fully commissioned. This has included comprehensive sampling and mapping of all existing underground workings in order to create a 3-D model for planning purposes. A Kempe drill was procured for underground exploration drilling - this will be commissioned once a new compressor has been acquired and delivered to site.



At Kilimapesa Hill, good progress was made with underground development: In Adit Bull, vein three was intersected and a fourth vein was found. Drives East and West on vein three were started. Fourteen working places are now available which, given correct machinery and labour, should provide the ability to develop ore blocks quickly enough to allow development to stay ahead of production. A front-end loader has been procured and should be commissioned during H2 2017.



The second outlet at Teng-Teng was completed and a mono-winch installed which will allow limited underground exploration to continue whilst the incline shaft is deepened and arrangements are made for direct tipping of ore into a hopper in the incline. Application for a mining license at Teng-Teng will begin during H2 FY2017.



Aside from the current operational initiatives, talks with potential investors or joint venture partners continue, primarily with the aim of procuring additional resources within the region and for further exploration drilling to increase the resource on Kilimapesa's exploration permit.



Investment in the new processing facility at Kilimapesa has been funded (apart from limited equipment leases) from within Goldplat plc's subsidiaries and various forms of debt capital raising are being contemplated to repay these loans and restructure the group balance sheet.



Preliminary findings by the Kenyan Revenue Authority ('KRA') on the 2010 to 2013 tax affairs has been resolved and the principle amount of £58,000 has been settled during the period.



Exploration and Development Portfolio



An earn-in option agreement over the Anumso Gold Project in Ghana was concluded with TSX-listed Ashanti Gold Corp during the period (see announcement of 15 September 2016). The agreement provides Ashanti with the exclusive option to earn 75% of Goldplat's 90% interest in Anumso in two instalments expending an aggregate of US$3,000,000 on the project. Ashanti have a 6-month due diligence period during which they have the right to terminate the agreement. This period ends in mid-March 2017.



Various parties are reviewing the Nyieme project in Burkina Faso and any progress in this regard will be communicated if and when appropriate.



Outlook



Significant progress can be reported subsequent to 31 December 2016:



* The independent expert appointed to review the Rand Refinery Silver project submitted his report to the two parties in February 2017 and good progress was made at a working meeting with Rand Refinery to consider the findings of the report. * Commissioning of the first stage of the new processing plant at Kilimapesa was completed on 6 February 2017 and the plant was officially opened by the Cabinet Secretary for Mining, Kenya, Honourable Dan Kazungu, on 15 February, 2017 * The material held in Ghana, pending issuance of the renewed Gold License, was all shipped during January 2017 * Initial planning and design work for the installation of an elution plant at GRG began following the renewal of the Ghanaian gold license (see announcement of 20 December, 2016) * A further extensive trip to South America was completed in January 2017. A report will now be compiled which will be used to determine Goldplat's strategy for potential sourcing of material into GRG and potentially GPL.



Conclusion



The focus, enthusiasm and ambition of Goldplat's management team has continued to deliver strong improvements in production and financial results, with good progress on key initiatives. We are mindful that this progress is made with the assistance of our partners in South Africa, Kenya and Ghana and we believe Goldplat in turn is making a significant contribution in terms of employment, skills transfer and fiscal contribution. Focus for the remainder of FY2017 will be on completion of Stage two of the new plant at Kilimapesa; concluding the strategy for sourcing material in South America and West Africa to deliver the growth strategy for GRG; and continuing to seek efficient and acceptable alternative sources of debt capital to enable repayment of goods and services to Group subsidiaries and to restructure the Group balance sheet.



Matthew Robinson Chairman 20 February 2017



GOLDPLAT PLC



CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME FOR THE SIX MONTHES ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2016



6 months 6 months 12 months Notes 31-Dec-16 31-Dec-15 30-Jun-16 (unaudited) (unaudited) (audited) £'000 £'000 £'000



Continuing operations



Revenue 14,415 10,673 20,185



Cost of sales (12,293) (9,472) (17,177) ------------- ------------- ---------- Gross 2,122 1,201 3,008 profit



Administrative (1,113) (956) (1,836) expenses ------------- ------------- ---------- Results from operating 1,009 245 1,172 activities ------------- ------------- ----------



Finance income 614 171 809



Finance costs (289) (21) (39) ------------- ------------- ---------- Net finance income 325 150 770 ------------- ------------- ----------



Income before tax 1,334 395 1,942



Taxation 6 (401) (203) (534) ------------- ------------- ---------- Income for the period 933 192 1,408 ------------- ------------- ----------



Other comprehensive income/(expense)



Exchange translation 1,184 (511) 489 ------------- ------------- ---------- Other comprehensive income/(expense) for 1,184 (511) 489 the period, net of tax ------------- ------------- ----------



------------- ------------- ---------- Total comprehensive income/(loss) 2,117 (319) 1,897 for the period ------------- ------------- ----------



Income/(Loss) attributable to:



Owners of the Company 742 (11) 946



Non-controlling interests 191 203 462 ------------- ------------- ---------- Income for the period 933 192 1,408 ------------- ------------- ----------



Total comprehensive income/(loss) attributable to:



Owners of the Company 1,926 (522) 1,435



Non-controlling interests 191 203 462 ------------- ------------- ---------- Total comprehensive income/(loss) 2,117 (319) 1,897 for the period ------------- ------------- ----------



Earnings per share - continuing operations



Basic earnings per share 0.56 0.11 0.84 (pence)



Diluted earnings per share 0.51 0.10 0.76 (pence) ------------- ------------- ----------



GOLDPLAT PLC



CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION AS AT 31 DECEMBER 2016 31-Dec-16 31-Dec-15 30-Jun-16 (unaudited) (unaudited) (audited) Notes £'000 £'000 £'000



Assets



Property, plant and 7 7,079 4,475 5,404 equipment



Intangible assets 8 9,825 9,389 9,726



Proceeds from sale of shares in 1,480 1,093 1,271 subsidiary



Non-current cash 194 218 160 deposit ------------- ------------- ---------- Non-current assets 18,578 15,175 16,561 ------------- ------------- ----------



Inventories 9 11,719 8,063 7,747



Trade and other 10 8,880 4,773 6,255 receivables



Cash and cash 11 885 729 2,148 equivalents ------------- ------------- ---------- Current assets 21,484 13,565 16,150 ------------- ------------- ----------



------------- ------------- ---------- Total assets 40,062 28,740 32,711 ------------- ------------- ----------



Equity



Share capital 12 1,675 1,685 1,675



Share premium 11,441 11,498 11,441



Exchange reserve (5,034) (7,218) (6,218)



Retained earnings 11,711 9,873 10,953 ------------- ------------- ---------- Equity attributable to owners 19,793 15,838 17,851 of the Company



Non-controlling 2,437 1,984 2,246 interests ------------- ------------- ---------- Total equity 22,230 17,822 20,097 ------------- ------------- ----------



Liabilities



Obligations under finance 13 214 161 157 leases



Provisions 15 445 106 383



Deferred tax 594 452 510 liabilities ------------- ------------- ---------- Non-current 1,253 719 1,050 liabilities ------------- ------------- ----------



Taxation 367 30 153



Interest bearing 14 - 91 55 borrowings



Obligations under finance 13 186 129 129 leases 11 50 - 92 Bank overdraft



Trade and other 16 15,976 9,949 11,135 payables ------------- ------------- ---------- Current liabilities 16,579 10,199 11,564 ------------- ------------- ----------



------------- ------------- ---------- Total liabilities 17,832 10,918 12,614 ------------- ------------- ----------



------------- ------------- ---------- Total equity and 40,062 28,740 32,711 liabilities ------------- ------------- ----------



The notes below are an integral part of this condensed consolidated interim financial report.



The financial statements of Goldplat plc, company number 05340664, were approved by the Board of Directors and authorised for issue on 20 February, 2017. They were signed on its behalf by:



Ian Visagie, Financial Director



GOLDPLAT PLC



CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN EQUITY



FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2015



Attributable to owners of the Company



Non- Share Share Exchange Retained controlling Total capital premium reserve earnings Total interests equity £'000 £'000 £'000 £'000 £ '000 £'000 £'000



Balance at 1 July 1,685 11,498 (6,707) 9,868 16,344 1,893 18,237 2015, as previously reported



Total comprehensive income for the period



Profit - - - (11) (11) 203 192 for the period



Total other - - (511) - (511) - (511) comprehensive income --------- -------- --------- ---------- ---------- ----------- -------- Total comprehensive - - (511) (11) (522) 203 (319) income for the period --------- -------- --------- ---------- ---------- ----------- --------



Transactions with owners of the Company, recognised directly in equity



Contributions by and distributions to owners of the Company



Share based - - - 16 16 - 16 payment transactions ------- --------- --------- ---------- -------- ------- -------- Total - - - 16 16 - 16 contributions by and distributions to owners of the Company



Changes in ownership interests in subsidiaries



Non-controlling - - - - - (112) (112) interests in subsidiary dividend ------- --------- --------- ---------- -------- ------- -------- Total transactions - - - - - (112) (112) with owners of the Company ------- --------- --------- ---------- -------- ------- --------



------- --------- --------- ---------- -------- ------- -------- Balance at 31 1,685 11,498 (7,218) 9,873 15,838 1,984 17,822 December 2015 (unaudited) ------- --------- --------- ---------- -------- ------- --------



GOLDPLAT PLC



CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN EQUITY FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2015



Attributable to owners of the Company



Non- Share Share Exchange Retained controlling Total capital premium reserve earnings Total interests equity £'000 £'000 £'000 £'000 £ '000 £'000 £'000



Balance 1,685 11,498 (7,218) 9,873 15,838 1,984 17,822 at 1 January 2016



Total comprehensive income for the period



Profit - - - 957 957 259 1,216 for the period



Total other - - 1,000 - 1,000 - 1,000 comprehensive income ------- -------- --------- ---------- -------- ----------- ---------- Total - - 1,000 957 1,957 259 2,216 comprehensive income for the period ------- -------- --------- ---------- -------- ----------- ----------



Transactions with owners of the Company recognised directly in equity



Contributions by and distributions to owners of the Company



Share based - - - 56 56 - 56 payment (10) (57) - 67 - - - transactions Cancellation of treasury shares ------- -------- --------- ---------- -------- ----------- ---------- Total (10) (57) - 123 56 - 56 contributions by and distributions to owners of the Company



Changes in ownership interests in subsidiaries



Non-controlling - - - - - 3 3 interests in subsidiary dividend ------- -------- --------- ---------- -------- ----------- -------- Total transactions - - - - - 3 3 with owners of the Company ------- -------- --------- ---------- -------- ----------- --------



------- -------- --------- ---------- -------- ----------- -------- Balance at 30 June 1,675 11,441 (6,218) 10,953 17,851 2,246 20,097 2016 (audited) ------- -------- --------- ---------- -------- ----------- --------



The notes below are an integral part of this condensed consolidated interim financial report.



GOLDPLAT PLC



CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN EQUITY FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED 30 JUNE 2016 Attributable to owners of the Company



Non- Share Share Exchange Retained controlling Total capital premium reserve earnings Total interests equity £'000 £'000 £'000 £'000 £ '000 £'000 £'000



Balance 1,675 11,441 (6,218) 10,953 17,851 2,246 20,097 at 1 July 2016



Total comprehensive income for the period



Profit - - - 742 742 191 933 for the period



Total other - - 1,184 - 1,184 - 1,184 comprehensive income ------- -------- --------- ---------- -------- ----------- ------- Total - - 1,184 742 1,926 191 2,117 comprehensive income for the period ------- -------- --------- ---------- -------- ----------- -------



Transactions with owners of the Company recognised directly in equity



Contributions by and distributions to owners of the Company



Share based - - - 16 16 - 16 payment transactions ------- -------- --------- ---------- -------- ----------- ------- Total - - - 16 16 - 16 contributions by and distributions to owners of the Company



Changes in ownership interests in subsidiaries



Non-controlling - - - - - - - interests in subsidiary dividend ------- -------- --------- ---------- -------- ----------- ------- Total - - - - - - - transactions with owners of the Company ------- -------- --------- ---------- -------- ----------- -------



------- -------- --------- ---------- -------- ----------- ------- Balance at 31 1,675 11,441 (5,034) 11,711 19,793 2,437 22,230 December 2016 (unaudited) ------- -------- --------- ---------- -------- ----------- -------



The notes below are an integral part of this condensed consolidated interim financial report.



GOLDPLAT PLC



CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2016



6 months 6 months 12 months 31-Dec-15 31-Dec-15 30-Jun-16 Notes (unaudited) (unaudited) (audited) £'000 £'000 £'000



Cash flows from operating activities



Results from 1,009 261 1,172 operating activities



Adjustments for:



- 327 220 514 Depreciation



- 112 90 192 Amortisation



- Loss on sale of 8 39 62 property, plant and equipment



- Equity-settled share- 16 16 72 based payment transactions



- Foreign exchange 161 (374) (421) differences ------------- ------------- ----------- 1,633 252 1,591



Changes in:



- (3,972) (336) (20) inventories



- trade and (2,625) (1,468) (2,950) other receivables



- trade and 4,841 2,393 3,579 other payables



- provisions 62 (15) 244 ------------- ------------- ----------- Cash generated from/(used (61) 826 2,444 in) operating activities



Finance 614 171 809 income



Finance cost (289) (21) (39)



Taxes paid (138) (146) (342) ------------- ------------- ----------- Net cash from/(used in) 126 830 2,872 operating activities ------------- ------------- -----------



Cash flows from investing activities



Proceeds from sale of 5 34 94 property, plant and equipment



Enhancement of - (59) (110) exploration and development asset



Acquisition of (1,160) (623) (1,284) property, plant and equipment



Non-current (34) 15 73 cash deposit ------------- ------------- ----------- Net cash used (1,189) (633) (1,227) in investing activities ------------- ------------- -----------



Cash flows from financing activities



Payment of interest (55) (69) (105) bearing borrowings



Payment of finance lease (103) (29) (114) liabilities ------------- ------------- ----------- Net cash used in (158) (98) (219) financing activities ------------- ------------- -----------



Net (1,221) 99 1,426 increase/(decrease) in cash and cash equivalents



Cash and cash 2,056 630 630 equivalents at beginning of period ------------- ------------- ----------- Cash and cash 11 835 729 2,056 equivalents at end of period ------------- ------------- -----------



The notes below are an integral part of this condensed consolidated interim financial report.



GOLDPLAT PLC



NOTES TO THE CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM FINANCIAL REPORT FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2016



1. General information This condensed consolidated interim financial information does not comprise statutory accounts within the meaning of section 434 of the Companies Act 2006. Statutory accounts for the year ended 30 June 2016 were approved by the Board of Directors and have been delivered to the Registrar of Companies. The audit report on those accounts: their report was unqualified, did not draw attention to any matters by way of emphasis and did not contain a statement under section 498(2) or (3) of the Companies Act 2006.



2. Basis of preparation



a. Statement of compliance The annual financial statements of Goldplat plc (the 'Company') are prepared in accordance with IFRSs as adopted by the European Union. The condensed consolidated set of financial statements included in this half-yearly financial report has been prepared in accordance with International Accounting Standard 34 'Interim Financial Reporting', as adopted by the European Union. b. Going concern The directors are satisfied that the Company has sufficient resources to continue in operation for the foreseeable future, a period of not less than 12 months from the date of this report. Accordingly, they continue to adopt a going concern basis in preparing the consolidated financial statements.



3. Significant accounting policies The accounting policies applied in this condensed consolidated interim financial report are the same as those applied in the Group's consolidated financial statements as at and for the year ended 30 June 2016.



4. Operating segments



Information about reportable segments For the six months ended 31 December 2016 (unaudited)



Reconciliation Recovery Mining and Adminis- to Group operations exploration tration figures Group £'000 £'000 £'000 £'000 £'000



External 13,343 1,072 - - 14,415 revenues



Inter-segment 278 - - (278) - revenues ---------------------------------------------------------- Total 13,621 1,072 - (278) 14,415 revenues -----------------------------------------------------------



Reportable segment 1,849 (712) 194 3 1,334 profit/(loss) before tax



Segment assets 26,552 3,846 30,217 (20,554) 40,062



Segment liabilities 17,334 3,333 4,649 (7,484) 17,832



For the six months ended 31 December 2015 (unaudited) Reconciliation Recovery Mining and Adminis- to Group operations exploration tration figures Group £'000 £'000 £'000 £'000 £'000



External 10,014 659 - - 10,673 revenues



Inter-segment 2,289 - - (2,289) - revenues ---------------------------------------------------------- Total 12,303 659 - (2,289) 10,673 revenues ----------------------------------------------------------



Reportable segment 1,222 (477) (368) 18 395 profit/(loss) before tax



Segment assets 16,651 6,415 29,158 (23,484) 28,740



Segment liabilities 11,287 5,156 4,798 (10,323) 10,918



For the twelve months ended 30 June 2016 (audited) Reconciliation Recovery Mining and Adminis- to Group operations exploration tration figures Group £'000 £'000 £'000 £'000 £'000



External 18,625 1,560 - - 20,185 revenues



Inter-segment 4,707 - - (4,707) - revenues ---------------------------------------------------------- Total 23,332 1,560 - (4,707) 20,185 revenues ----------------------------------------------------------



Reportable segment 2,696 (762) (12) 20 1,942 profit/(loss) before tax



Segment assets 20,093 7,463 29,702 (24,547) 32,711



Segment liabilities 12,973 6,273 4,830 (11,462) 12,614



5. Seasonality of operations The Group is not considered to be subject to seasonal fluctuations.



6. Income tax expense Income tax expense is recognised based on management's best estimate of the weighted average annual income tax rate expected for the full financial year applied to the pre-tax income of the interim period. The Group's consolidated effective tax rate in respect of continuing operations for the six months ended 31 December 2016 was 20.00% (six months ended 31 December 2015: 20.00%; twelve months ended 30 June 2016: 20.00%).



7. Property, plant and equipment



Acquisitions and disposals During the six months ended 31 December 2016, the Group acquired assets with a cost, excluding capitalised borrowing costs of £1,377,000 (six months ended 31 December 2015: £623,000; twelve months ended 30 June 2016: £1,365,000).



Assets with a carrying amount of £13,000 were disposed of during the six months ended 31 December 2016 (six months ended 31 December 2015: £73,000; twelve months ended 30 June 2016: £156,000), resulting in a loss on disposal of £8,000 (six months ended 31 December 2015: £39,000; twelve months ended 30 June 2016: £62,000), which is included in 'administrative expenses' in the condensed consolidated statement of comprehensive income.



8. Intangible assets and goodwill 6 months 6 months 12 months 31-Dec-16 31-Dec-15 30-Jun-16 (unaudited) (unaudited) (audited) £'000 £'000 £'000



Cost



Balance at beginning of period 12,467 11,922 11,922



Additions - 59 110



Impairment - - (42)



Foreign exchange translation 125 245 477 ---------------------------------------- Balance at end of period 12,592 12,226 12,467 ----------------------------------------



Amortisation and impairment losses



Balance at beginning of period 2,741 2,753 2,753



Amortisation 112 90 192 Impairment - - (42)



Foreign exchange translation (86) (6) (162) ------------------------ Balance at end of period 2,767 2,837 2,741 ------------------------



Carrying amounts



Balance at end of period 9,825 9,389 9,726 ------------------------ Balance at beginning of period 9,726 9,169 9,169 ------------------------



9. Inventories



6 months 6 months 12 months 31-Dec-16 31-Dec-15 30-Jun-16 (unaudited) (unaudited) (audited) £'000 £'000 £'000



Consumable 1,172 915 1,094 stores



Raw 586 473 347 materials



Precious metal on hand 9,683 6,572 6,124 and in process



Broken ore 278 103 182 ---------------------------------- 11,719 8,063 7,747 ----------------------------------



10. Trade and other receivables 6 months 6 months 12 months 31-Dec-16 31-Dec-15 30-Jun-16 (unaudited) (unaudited) (audited) £'000 £'000 £'000



Trade receivables 6,948 3,119 4,546



Other receivables 1,932 1,654 1,709 ---------------------------------------- 8,880 4,773 6,255 ----------------------------------------



11. Cash and cash equivalents 6 months 6 months 12 months 31-Dec-16 31-Dec-15 30-Jun-16 (unaudited) (unaudited) (audited) £'000 £'000 £'000



Bank 885 729 2,148 balances ---------------------------------- 885 729 2,148 Bank overdrafts used for cash management (50) - (92) purposes ---------------------------------- Cash and cash equivalents in the statement 835 729 2,056 of cash flows ----------------------------------



12. Capital and reserves Issue of ordinary shares



6 months 6 months 12 months 31-Dec-16 31-Dec-15 30-Jun-16 (unaudited) (unaudited) (audited)



On issue at beginning of 167,441,000 168,441,000 168,441,000 period - - (1,000,000) Cancellation of treasury shares ------------------------------------------ On issue at end of period 167,441,000 168,441,000 167,441,000 ------------------------------------------ Authorised - par value 1,000,000,000 1,000,000,000 1,000,000,000 £0.01 ------------------------------------------



Issue of ordinary shares



6 months 6 months 12 months 31-Dec-16 31-Dec-15 30-Jun-16 (unaudited) (unaudited) (audited) £'000 £'000 £'000



On issue at beginning of 1,675 1,685 1,685 period



Shares cancelled in year - - (10) ---------------------------------- On issue at end of period 1,675 1,685 1,675 ----------------------------------



Dividends The following dividends were declared and paid by the Company: 6 months 6 months 12 months 31-Dec-16 31-Dec-15 30-Jun-16 (unaudited) (unaudited) (audited) £'000 £'000 £'000



Nil pence per qualifying - - - ordinary share ----------------------------------



13. Obligations under finance leases



Six months ended 31 December 2016 (unaudited) Interest Year of Face Carrying rate maturity value amount Currency nominal £'000 £'000



Finance lease ZAR 10.5% 2017/18 (400) (400) liabilities



Total Interest- (400) (400) bearing liabilities



Six months ended 31 December 2015 (unaudited) Interest Year of Face Carrying rate maturity value amount Currency nominal £'000 £'000



Finance lease ZAR 9.75% 2016/17 (290) (290) liabilities



Total Interest- (290) (290) bearing liabilities



Twelve months ended 30 June 2016 (audited) Interest Year of Face Carrying rate maturity value amount Currency nominal £'000 £'000



Finance lease ZAR 10.5% 2017/18 (286) (286) liabilities



Total Interest- (286) (286) bearing liabilities



14. Interest bearing borrowings



Six months ended 31 December 2016 (unaudited) Interest Year of Face Carrying rate maturity value amount Currency nominal £'000 £'000



Interest bearing - - - - - borrowings



Total Interest- - - bearing liabilities



Six months ended 31 December 2015 (unaudited) Interest Year of Face Carrying rate maturity value amount Currency nominal £'000 £'000



Interest bearing ZAR 9.75% 2016 (91) (91) borrowings



Total Interest- (91) (91) bearing liabilities



Twelve months ended 30 June 2016 (audited) Interest Year of Face Carrying rate maturity value amount Currency nominal £'000 £'000



Interest bearing ZAR 10.5% 2018 (55) (55) borrowings



Total Interest- (55) (55) bearing liabilities



15. Provisions 6 months 6 months 12 months 31-Dec-16 31-Dec-15 30-Jun-16 (unaudited) (unaudited) (audited) £'000 £'000 £'000



Environmental obligation



Balance at beginning 383 121 121 of period



Provisions made - 5 244 during the period



Foreign exchange 62 (20) 18 translation ------------- ------------- ---------- 445 106 383 ------------- ------------- ----------



The provision relates to a requirement to rehabilitate the land owned in South Africa upon cessation of the mining lease.



16. Trade and other payables 6 months 6 months 12 months 31-Dec-16 31-Dec-15 30-Jun-16 (unaudited) (unaudited) (audited) £'000 £'000 £'000



Trade payables 3,298 2,440 2,666



Amounts received in advance - - 1,107



Accrued expenses 12,678 7,509 7,362 ---------------------------------------- 15,976 9,949 11,135 ----------------------------------------



17. Share options



Reconciliation of outstanding share options 6 months ended 6 months ended 31-Dec-16 31-Dec-15 (unaudited) (unaudited)



Number of Exercise Number of Exercise options price options price



Outstanding at 18,500,000 8,500,000 beginning of period



Granted during the - - 11,000,000 3.125p period ---------------- --------------- Outstanding at 18,500,000 19,500,000 end of period ---------------- ---------------



12 months ended 30-Jun-16 (audited)



Number of Exercise options price



Outstanding at 8,500,000 beginning of period



Granted during the 11,000,000 3.125p period (1,000,000) Lapsed during the year --------------- Outstanding at end 18,500,000 of period ---------------



The weighted average exercise price of the exercisable options is £0.0660 (31 December 2015: £0.0864; 30 June 2016: £0.0660).



The weighted average remaining contractual life of the options outstanding as at 31 December 2016 is 3 years 112 days (31 December 2015: 1 year 360 days; 30 June 2016: 3 years 292 days).



18. Fair values



The fair values of financial instruments such as interest-bearing loans and borrowings, finance lease liabilities, trade and other receivables/payables are substantially identical to carrying amounts reflected in the statement of financial position.



