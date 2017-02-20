New Director Strengthens Waterman in the North

LONDON, February 20, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

We are delighted to welcome Andy King as Director of our Structures business in the north of England. Andy's appointment represents another step forward in strengthening our operations in the UK.

Andy is a Chartered Engineer with 25 years' experience in leading and developing international multidiscipline engineering consultancies. He brings to the Group a vast amount of experience in all aspects of project management, design and construction.

Andy joins us from multidiscipline practice Bradshaw Gass & Hope LLP where he was a partner. He has worked with a number of global high profile businesses over the course of his career, notably Ramboll and the Halcrow Group, delivering a wide range of technically challenging projects. Highlights include The National Centre of Motor Sport Engineering, The University of Salford at Media City, the CTBUH award winning Broadcasting Tower, and many sports stadiums including Stadium Australia for the Sydney Olympics.

Craig Beresford, COO of Waterman's Property Group, commented; "We are delighted to welcome Andy to our team. His appointment reflects on our ambition to enhance and strengthen the Group's presence in the North. I am confident that we will benefit from Andy's knowledge and experience of our market place. We are all looking forward to working with him."

About Waterman Group

Waterman Group is a multidisciplinary consultancy providing sustainable solutions to meet the planning, engineering design and project delivery needs of the property, infrastructure, environment and energy markets. Founded in 1952 and listed on the London Stock Exchange since 1988, Waterman has grown into a leading engineering and environmental consultancy with offices throughout the UK, Australia and Europe. Waterman works with government agencies, local authorities, government-regulated industries and private sector clients to provide innovative, sustainable and economic solutions across a wide spectrum of business activities.The firm has extensive experience in property and buildings, environmental consultancy, power and energy, roads, highways and rail infrastructure, urban and regional planning. Award winning teams provide professional consultancy services throughout the complete life cycle of the asset starting from initial surveys and concept planning, through to design, delivery, project management, supervision and on-going maintenance. See more information onhttp://www.watermangroup.com.