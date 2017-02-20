

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - AstraZeneca (AZN.L, AZN) announced that it has entered into an agreement with TerSera Therapeutics LLC for the commercial rights to Zoladex in the US and Canada. TerSera will pay AstraZeneca $250 million upon completion. AstraZeneca will also receive sales-related income through milestones totalling up to $70 million, as well as recurring quarterly sales-based payments at mid-teen percent of Product Sales. AstraZeneca will also manufacture and supply Zoladex to TerSera.



Zoladex is an injectable luteinising hormone-releasing hormone agonist, used to treat prostate cancer, breast cancer and certain benign gynaecological disorders. AstraZeneca will continue to commercialise Zoladex in all markets outside the US and Canada.



AstraZeneca said the agreement does not include the transfer of any AstraZeneca employees or facilities and does not impact the company's financial guidance for 2017.



