Autoliv Declares Increased Dividend

Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE: ALV and SSE: ALIVsdb), the worldwide leader in automotive safety systems, today announced that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly dividend of 60 cents per share for the second quarter 2017, an increase of 2 cents per share from the previous level.

The dividend will be payable on Thursday, June 1, 2017 to Autoliv shareholders of record on the close of business on Wednesday, May 17. The ex-date will be Monday, May 15 for holders of the common stock listed on the New York Stock Exchange and Tuesday, May 16 for holders of Swedish Depository Receipts (SDRs) listed on NASDAQ Stockholm.

Shareholders AGM

As previously announced, the Board of Directors has set Tuesday, May 9, 2017, as the date for the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders to be held in Chicago, IL, USA

Only shareholders of record at the close of business on March 13, 2017, will be entitled to be present and vote at the 2017 Annual General Meeting. Notice of the 2017 Annual General Meeting will be delivered to the holders of record in late March.

All of the directors with terms expiring at the 2017 Annual Meeting (Robert Alspaugh, Jan Carlson, Aicha Evans, Leif Johansson, David Kepler, Franz-Josef Kortüm, Xiaozhi Liu, James Ringler, Kazuhiko Sakamoto and Wolfgang Ziebart) will be nominated for re-election at the 2017 Annual Meeting, with the exception of George Lorch, who has informed the Company that he will not stand for re-election at the 2017 Annual Meeting, as he has reached the retirement age set forth in the Company's Corporate Governance Guidelines. George Lorch has served as a director of the Company since 2003 and as Lead Independent Director since May 2014. At the conclusion of Mr. Lorch's service, the Board will appoint a new Lead Independent Director. The Board will not fill the vacancy resulting from Mr. Lorch's retirement and will accordingly reduce the size of the Board to ten directors, effective immediately following the closing of the polls for the election of directors at the 2017 Annual Meeting.

This information is information that Autoliv, Inc. is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the contact person set out above, at 08.30 AMCET on February 20,2017.

