Biohit Oyj announced on January 5, 2017 that CEO Semi Korpela would take a sick leave of approximately one month, related to pneumonia and recovery from it.



Korpela has recovered from his illness and will return to work on 20.2.2017.



"I am full of energy", says CEO Semi Korpela.



Biohit in brief



Biohit Oyj is a globally operating Finnish biotechnology company. Biohit mission is "Innovating for Health" - we produce innovative products and services to promote research and early diagnosis. Biohit is headquartered in Helsinki, Finland, and has subsidiaries in Italy and the UK. Biohit Series B share (BIOBV) is quoted on Nasdaq Helsinki in the Small cap/Healthcare group. www.biohithealthcare.com