



SINGAPORE, Feb 20, 2017 - (ACN Newswire) - The Singaporean Private Equity Tech Conference (PETC) 2017 will be the latest in a series which is attracting a strong following among leading Asian private equity LPs and GPs. To be held Friday, February 24th at the Novotel Singapore Clarke Quay, the event will build on the success of the Asian PETC 2016, held in Malaysia, and the Australian PETC 2016, held in Sydney in October.The Singapore PETC will gather 150+ attendees from across the Asian region to meet and discuss latest best practice in the industry under the theme "Bridging Investment Opportunities in Asian Companies". Attendees will explore private equity as a value driver alongside existing management, and an investment vehicle for fueling company growth across the region, along with a range of tech-related issues such as the growing demand for fintech in Asia and the role of technology in investing.Building one of the most promising networking and deal-making opportunities in Asia this year, the conference will be attended by an impressive group of top-tier regional and local leaders and investors from private equity firms and funds, funds of funds, sovereign wealth funds, investment banks and business development companies, along with service providers and other exciting, fast-growing businesses that round out the industry in this region.Confirmed attendees includes Temasek, Adams Street Partners, Morgan Stanley Alternative Investment Partners, International Finance Corporation, CVC Capital Partners, the Carlyle Group, Partners Group, Ardian, Unigestion, Kuwait Investment Authority, Affinity Equity Partners, SBI Venture Capital & SBI Holdings Japan, and many more.