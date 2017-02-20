Welcome DOC Skate: The Electric Skateboard by Nilox

VIMERCATE, Italy, February 20, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

After the great success of DOC Hoverboard and DOC PRO line-up,Nilox introduces its new board with a maximum speed of 15 km/hand battery life of 25km

Nilox (http://www.nilox.com) introduces DOC Skate, the electric skateboard from the Italian sports technology brand of the Esprinet Group.

(Logo: http://mma.prnewswire.com/media/467840/Nilox_Logo.jpg )



(Photo: http://mma.prnewswire.com/media/467839/Nilox_Skate.jpg )



DOC Skate is the latest must-have accessory, following the great success of DOC Hoverboard, which achieved top place in the Balance Scooters market in Italy, and of DOC PRO, the electric scooter with the highest number of views on YouTube in the last month. It is a unique, super-fun device, combining street design with innovative technology. And thanks to a gyroscope, accelerometer, and algorithm for their combined use, DOC Skate offers the rider an impression of "floating" on the surface, of "surfing" on an electric wave.

The DOC Skate has two different modes: Slow mode, recommended for entry-level users has a maximum speed of 6 km/h in 3 seconds. Speed mode, recommended for pro users, reaches a maximum speed of 15 km/h in 5 seconds. DOC Skate recharges in just 2.5 hours and guarantees a battery life of 25 km.

DOC Skate is completely controlled by a small remote-control which lets users select the direction (forward/reverse,) accelerate, by moving the control stick forwards, or brake, by moving the control stick backwards.

Stable and easy to carry, thanks to its integrated handle, DOC Skate is available in three different versions: wood/blue, wood/black, and "PLUS" total black with Bluetooth connectivity. In addition, Nilox has created a completely new app, NILOX DOC, compatible with the Skate and other Bluetooth products in the electric range (the Hoverboard DOC+ OFF ROAD and the scooter DOC PRO). The app allows the user to track their routes, speed, and favourite places and share their exciting adventures on DOC+ SKATE with their friends.

For the launch of Nilox DOC Skate, distributors could have the product at a special price in the first month to make it even more interesting to the public. Nilox has also announced its desire to increase its commercial activities in Germany, France and the UK.

About Nilox:

Nilox (http://www.nilox.com) is the sport technology brand of the Esprinet Group. Thanks to ongoing investments in research and product marketing, Nilox is able to catch the latest technology trends and bring them to the market: like the DOC range which, in addition to the hoverboard, adds electric scooters and skateboards for green mobility without giving up the fun; and bodyguard, the first wearable security device. The brand portfolio has also a wide range of on-board cams (MINI, F-60, EVO and 360 lines), wearable devices, and IT professional solutions. Nilox is distributed in Italy, Spain, Germany, France, UK, Czech Republic and Middle East.