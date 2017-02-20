Silicon Valley Veteran Tim Massey Takes Over as CEO at Enterprise Storage Innovator SoftIron

Software-Defined Storage Specialist Gears Up for Growth

SOUTHAMPTON, England, Feb. 20, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- SoftIron Ltd. is pleased to announce the appointment of Silicon Valley veteran Tim Massey as its new Chief Executive Officer. Mr Massey steps up from his current role as SoftIron's president, having previously led SoftIron's North American operations.

SoftIron's outgoing CEO, Dr. Norman Fraser, will continue to serve the Company as Executive Chairman. "I am delighted that Tim will take the lead in driving the growth of our business at this exciting time," said Fraser. "Tim is the talented and tenacious leader we need to propel SoftIron to the next level."

"It has been an honor working alongside Norman and team so far," said Massey. "I believe 2017 will be the year that SoftIron truly engages the market in a new and massively disruptive way. I am thrilled to lead the next phase of SoftIron's explosive growth."

An engineer by background, Mr Massey began his career at Texas Instruments, moving to tech startup leadership roles, including general manager at Leadis, founder and CEO at Mondowave, and principal at Band of Angels Fund, Silicon Valley's longest established seed funding organization.

"SoftIron's mission to re-think enterprise storage for a new generation has really paid off," said Fraser. "Now we're primed and ready to go with a portfolio of storage products that shatters previous norms for price, performance, and ease of deployment."

About SoftIron



SoftIron builds a complete portfolio of enterprise storage appliances for every modern workload. Based on high-efficiency 64-bit ARM SoCs and innovative software, SoftIron delivers optimized, scalable and reliable software-defined storage for enterprises and data centers of any size. Learn more at www.softiron.com.

