SRV renovates premises for the Lahti University of Applied Sciences



SRV has been selected to renovate premises for the Lahti University of Applied Sciences (LAMK) in Isku's old industrial property at Mukkulankatu. The renovation is already underway, and LAMK will move to the new premises in autumn 2018.



"The new campus of LAMK is a good example of how an old, historical industrial property can find new life through adaptive renovation for a new use. We will implement a new, modern learning environment that is steeped in the history of the old industrial property," says Director Kimmo Kurki.



SRV will build modern, energy-efficient premises suitable for university studies in the industrial property. The facade of the building is listed, and therefore it will be refurbished and preserved to serve as a reminder of the history of the building. The site will provide a new kind of meeting place for campus and business life, as university students and companies from different industries will meet each other in the new premises.



The size of the building is 23,000 m2. The renovation work began in December 2016. At the moment, partitions are being built and surfaces are being painted at the site.



