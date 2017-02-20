Wärtsilä Oyj Abp: Wärtsilä to supply its first ever gas-fired power plant to China

Wärtsilä Corporation, Press release, 20 February 2016 at 10:00 am EET

Wärtsilä will supply a 30 MW combined heat and power (CHP) plant to CGGC UN Power in China. This will be the first gas-fired medium-speed engine power plant in China, marking the entry of a new technology in the market. This is a landmark project and proof that innovative, flexible and efficient power generation plays a key role in the Chinese power system. The Smart Power Generation plant, consisting of three Wärtsilä 34SG engines running on natural gas, is scheduled to be fully operational during 2018. Wärtsilä's scope covers the equipment supply. The order is booked in the first quarter of 2017.

China Gezhouba Group Cooperation (CGGC), established in 1970, is a state-owned enterprise engaged in construction, environmental protection, real estate, cement ,civil explosive, finance and, equipment manufacturing . CGGC UN Power, as its key member, is focused on the integrated service for various distributed energy solutions such as gas engine power plants and is investing in power generation in China. CHP plants are gaining foothold in the Chinese market, supported by the need for a reliable heat and power supply as the population increases. The new Guangdong Huadian Panyu Wanbo CBD Distributed Energy Project power plant will be located in Guangzhou. It will generate electricity that will be fed into the national grid. The CHP plant will also provide heating and cooling energy to commercial office buildings and shopping malls in the area.

"We are happy to build the first gas-fired power plant in China together with Wärtsilä. We trust Wärtsilä's technology and its people, and we are sure that this project will be a success. With CHP technology we can not only provide power, but also heating and cooling for our ever growing commercial and residential construction industry." says Mr Lu, President of CGGC UN Power.

"This is a breakthrough project in two ways. Firstly, we are supplying the first power plant of its kind to China. Secondly, Wärtsilä's efforts to develop the Chinese market towards flexible gas powered engine power plants and CHP are showing results. We are proud to deliver our technology to a great partner CGGC," says Javier Cavada, President at Wärtsilä Energy Solutions.

Wärtsilä's installed capacity of CHP plants totals approximately 11 GW. The company's total installed power generation capacity is over 63 GW in 176 countries.

