

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Real estate firm Hammerson Plc (HMSO.L) reported Monday that its fiscal 2016 IFRS profit plunged to 317.3 million pounds from 727.8 million pounds last year.



The latest results included portfolio non-cash revaluation gains of 125 million pounds, compared to last year's gains of 542 million pounds.



Adjusted profit was 230.7 million pounds, compared to 210.9 million pounds a year ago. Adjusted earnings per share were 29.2 pence, compared to 26.9 pence a year ago.



Net rental income for the year grew 8.8 percent to 346.5 million pounds from 318.6 million pounds last year. On a like-for-like basis, net rental income increased 2.2 percent.



Further, the company said its Directors have proposed a final dividend of 13.9 pence per share. The total for 2016 is 24.0 pence, representing an increase of 7.6% compared with the prior year.



The final dividend is payable on 27 April 2017 in the UK and 28 April 2017 for South African investors, to shareholders on the register at the close of business on 17 March 2017.



