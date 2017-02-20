NexStreaming (KOSDAQ:139670) announced today the release of NexPlayer for Unity. NexPlayer for Unity is a multiscreen streaming player easy to integrate into Android, PC and iOS Unity apps, supporting both standard and 360 videos and delivering the best quality across all devices.

Like NexPlayer SDK, the market leader player for native mobile apps used by the most popular video service providers, NexPlayer for Unity creates the best user experience by providing HD video quality and advanced features. Unlike the rest of playback solutions in the market, NexPlayer for Unity supports both HLS MPEG-DASH live streaming across Android, iOS and PC platforms. It includes out of the box 360 video capabilities with smooth navigation and advanced features such as Widevine DRM and the ability to know when the video buffering begins, useful for analytics extraction. Developers will also find a clean API, a sample app in source code and clear documentation to be able to integrate it very easily.

NexPlayer for Unity is tailored for video service providers planning to deliver their own interactive video experiences and 360 video app developers alike. It is also very suitable for game developers who are interested in integrating live video into their projects and for marketing companies focused in developing multiscreen VR experiences. To know more about NexPlayer for Unity visit http://www.nexstreaming.com/products/nexplayer-for-unity.

NexStreaming will be featured at Mobile World Congress Barcelona (February 27th March 2nd, Spain), where they will showcase their multiscreen players, including a demo of NexPlayer for Unity. The company will welcome visitors at their booth number 8.1D59 (hall 8).

About NexStreaming

NexStreaming is a global mobile software company with headquarters in Seoul (Korea) and branches in Spain, the US, Taiwan and China. NexStreaming is known for its excellent customer support and highly competitive time to market. Their flagship product is NexPlayer SDK, a multiscreen player SDK integrated in the mobile apps of more than 200 premium video service providers around the globe. NexPlayer SDK secures the best user experience across all devices, solving the problem of device fragmentation and time to market for the launch of new features.

NexStreaming is a publicly traded company listed on the Korean stock market, KOSDAQ 139670. For more information, visit http://www.nexstreaming.com/

