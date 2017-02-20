JSC " Talsu mežrupnieciba" hereby informs that today, on February 20, 2017, commences the mandatory bid expressed by Gatis Štaks the basis of resolution No 35 by Financial and Capital Market Commission of February 16, 2017.



Information about the mandatory bid:



1. The respective company is JSC "Talsu mežrupnieciba", registration number: 40003113243, legal address: Eksporta 26, Tukums, LV-3104, phone: +371 63274257; fax: +371 63291388, e-mail: tmr@tmr.lv, web: www.tmr.lv. 2. Offeror: Gatis Štaks, identifical code 260576-11140, address: " Birzites", Valgalciems, Rojas parish, Rojas region, LV-3284.



As of the day prospectus the offeror owns 472 938 (95.41%) of JSC " Talsu mežrupnieciba" shares.



1. The price of one share in prospectus is set at: EUR 2,10. 2. The period of mandatory bid is 30 days commencing on February 20, 2017 (until March 21, 2017, inclusive).



Please find prospectus of mandatory bid for JSC " Talsu mežrupnieciba" in Latvian attached.







Gatis Štaks, Chairmen of the Board



JSC " Talsu mežrupnieciba"



Phone: +371-26538894



E-mail: gatis@tmr.lv



www.tmr.lv



Attachment:

https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=615860