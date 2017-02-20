20 February 2017 Announcement No. 10/2017



On 15 November 2016, Topdanmark announced (company announcement No. 67/2016) that DKK 650m remained of the total buy-back programme for 2016 of DKK 1,650. The buy-back programme is executed in accordance with Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and the Council of 16 April 2014, the "Market Abuse Regulation".



The buy-back programme for 2016 of DKK 1,650 is approved by the DFSA and will be executed until the AGM on 4 April 2017.



In the period 12 February 2016 to 27 January 2017, shares at a value of DKK 1,355m were bought back of the total share buy-back programme of DKK 1,650m.



The following transactions were made under the share buy-back programme in the period from 13 February to 17 February 2017:



Number Average Transaction of shares purchase value (DKK) price (DKK) 13 February 2017 38,000 180.77 6,869,260 14 February 2017 35,000 181.27 6,344,450 15 February 2017 35,000 181.52 6,353,200 16 February 2017 40,000 178.58 7,143,200 17 February 2017 40,000 178.56 7,142,400 Total accumulated in the period 188,000 180.07 33,852,510 Total accumulated under the buy-back 8,213,840 1,436,562,943 programme



Following the transactions stated above, Topdanmark's holding of own shares is 8,883,000 shares, corresponding to 9.35% of the share capital.



Detailed and aggregated transaction data concerning the share buy-back are attached in compliance with Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016.



