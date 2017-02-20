BARCELONA, SPAIN and VIENNA, AUSTRIA -- (Marketwired) -- 02/20/17 -- DIMOCO today announced it will showcase the latest trends and innovations in carrier billing, mobile messaging and payment services at Mobile World Congress 2017 in Barcelona, February 27 to March 2, at the App Planet Hall 8.1, stand #8.1A67.

"It has been a tremendous ride for DIMOCO since the last Mobile World Congress, and this successful industry momentum will be a key area of focus at this year's show," said Gerald Tauchner, DIMOCO president and CEO. "The combined presence of the three DIMOCO business entities will encapsulate everything attendees need to know about carrier billing, mobile messaging and payment services."

DIMOCO to Release the "Future of Digital Payments in Europe 2017"

DIMOCO's 2017 publication of "The Future of Digital Payments in Europe" white paper will, once again, be released at the Mobile World Congress. This white paper provides an essential appraisal of the key trends for both carrier billing and payment services in a rapidly developing marketplace. The publication highlights the primary factors shaping market growth and presents a series of recommendations for current and prospective players across the payments value chain. Show attendees can collect a copy of the publication at the DIMOCO exhibition stand.

DIMOCO Carrier Billing Strengthens Presence in Europe and Expands into MENA and Asia Markets

"New carrier billing verticals are poised for strong growth in 2017," continued Tauchner. "As proof of this opportunity, DIMOCO recently signed its first customer in the iGaming industry in Europe, further strengthening our core business in the region. With this momentum in place, DIMOCO is also on track to gain a foothold in new MENA and Asian markets."

DIMOCO Carrier Billing has a unique position in the industry as one of the first companies to become a regulated payment institute. In compliance with the requirements of the Payment Services Directive (PSD) and the respective EU-regulations, DIMOCO since MWC 2016 attained a payment service act license from the Austrian Financial Market Authority (FMA), which was then passported to all 28 EU member states.

DIMOCO Payment Services to Makes Mobile World Congress Debut

Launched in late 2016, DIMOCO Payment Services introduces merchants to a new way of understanding payments and proactively increase their conversions. The innovative payment service provider (PSP), with a strikingly merchant-centric approach, offers tailor-made solutions for merchants, highly adaptable checkout-pages, risk- and fraud-management tools and dynamic reporting. The state-of-the-art platform is expandable and easy to integrate, aiming to proactively increase success rates through constant and personal monitoring of all transactions.

DIMOCO Messaging to Showcase Advanced Features for its Carrier-Grade Messaging Platform

DIMOCO Messaging powers communications between companies and consumers through their preferred SMS channel. The company will feature its new carrier-grade messaging platform with advanced capabilities at this year's Mobile World Congress. The geo-redundant platform supports multiple protocols and interfaces, including powerful features necessary to support businesses in transmitting mission-critical and time-sensitive messages ranging from financial services to retail, healthcare to advertising and much more. The new messaging platform continues to deliver the highest standards of security and reliability while combining state-of-the-art APIs helping to reduce the complexity of sending text messages worldwide and improve customer experience.

"To keep pace with the changing communications landscape, businesses must engage with their customers through the most trusted communication channel on a truly global scale," said Mathias Höllerl, managing director, DIMOCO Messaging. "With our industry expertise and unique DIMOCO Messaging platform, these businesses can leverage a direct communication channel to targeted consumers to generate business results."

About DIMOCO

DIMOCO unites three business entities under one umbrella brand -- DIMOCO Carrier Billing, DIMOCO Messaging and DIMOCO Payment Services.

DIMOCO Carrier Billing is a European-wide regulated payment institute for carrier billing. The Fintech Company is a trusted partner of local and global mobile networks and enables almost 1 billion European subscribers to purchase goods and services from merchants and aggregators with their mobile devices which are charged via the operators' billing system.

DIMOCO Messaging provides carrier-grade, high quality messaging products, enabling clients to communicate to their customers on a truly global scale. DIMOCO leverages relationships with mobile network operators and in-country partners to offer clients direct connectivity while combining local market expertise with fast message delivery.

DIMOCO Payment Services is a payment service provider that processes payments, including card, online bank transfers and SEPA direct debit, for eCommerce merchants. DIMOCO offers a combination of payment methods, tailored industry-specific solutions, transaction risk management tools and flexible value added services.

