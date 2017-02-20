Explore the Intelligent Automation Universe Landscape with A New Interactive Data Tool

SINGAPORE, Feb. 20,2017 /PRNewswire/ --SSON Analytics has launched the Intelligent Automation Universe, the first global landscape of Robotic Process Automation (RPA), Cognitive, and Artificial Intelligence (AI) activity within business support functions such as Finance & Accounting, HR, IT and Customer Services.

This new interactive data tool showcases a comprehensive database of intelligent automation software vendors, as well as customer implementations and pilots around the world.

The Intelligent Automation Universe offers three distinct perspectives of the market:

Customer Adoption Landscape : Maps all known intelligent automation (IA) implementations and pilots globally. Includes a drill-down function by region and country, and filters by industry, company size, function and process.

: Maps all known intelligent automation (IA) implementations and pilots globally. Includes a drill-down function by region and country, and filters by industry, company size, function and process. Software Vendor Directory : Library of all known vendors with proprietary technology in the IA market, includes product task capabilities alongside customer footprint. All vendor data displayed in an easily comparable format.

: Library of all known vendors with proprietary technology in the IA market, includes product task capabilities alongside customer footprint. All vendor data displayed in an easily comparable format. Case Study Catalogue: Details real-life use-cases of implementations of RPA, Cognitive, and AI software in business support functions. Offers deep transparency of actual process, method, timelines and results that end users have experienced when implementing the software.

"We are delighted to share this first-of-a-kind tool with the Intelligent Automation marketplace," said Emma Beaumont, Managing Director of SSON. "SSON has been inundated with member requests for factual, data-driven transparency about how much RPA, cognitive and AI technology is actually driving results in the shared services and outsourcing industry. Through this objective tool we are empowering our members to view the global market updates for themselves (as the products and implementations evolve), in as close to real-time as we believe is possible."

The data within the IA Universe is contributed by IA vendors and will be updated on a minimum quarterly basis. Access to the first level of data is free to all SSON Analytics subscribers -- sign up at www.sson-analytics.com.

About SSON Analytics:

SSON Analytics is the global data analytics centre of the Shared Services & Outsourcing Network (SSON), the world's largest shared services, outsourcing and business transformation community, with more than 120,000 members. SSON Analytics offers visual data insights that are simple, accurate, and digestible to the global shared services and outsourcing community.

