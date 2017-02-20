Generation Success and BT Ethnic Diversity Network Welcomes you to 'Diversity in Business'- a Chance to Learn From Some of the UK's Industry Experts

LONDON, February 20, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

On the 21st February 2017, Generation Success is thrilled to announce its collaboration with BT Ethnic Diversity Network to host 'Diversity in Business.' Inspired by, and sharing the date with the International Mother Language Day, this event will celebrate the thriving professional achievements of leading industry experts who are first generation immigrants, or whose parents relocated to the UK.

'Diversity in Business' welcomes four distinct individuals to the stand. Each masters in different fields, they all share the same relentless passion and drive, which pushed them to achieve in their professional goals. Sonia Brown MBE, Director of National Black Women's Network; Eric Houston, Senior Legal Counsel at Mercer; Catherine George, Head of Recruitment at AIG and Buchi Onwugbonu, Managing Director at BT, will each share their empowering stories and reveal the secrets of their success with our audience. Our speakers will reveal how they overcame all adversity and encourage today's youths to do the same.

This event also offers one individual a one-on-one mentoring session with our speakers, and the invaluable opportunity to ask any questions and gain specific guidance to make their dream a reality.

Buchi Onwugbonu said "I have had and continue to face challenges in my career and business endeavours. Whatever form of wisdom I can pass on to someone else to help avoid some of the mistakes I've made will be time well spent." An excellent quote, which beautifully captures the goals of this event; 'Diversity in Business' will educate its audience on how to be successful in competitive industries and in the words of Sonia Brown MBE, ensure that they "never, never, never give up!"

Venue Address: BT Corporate Office, 81 Newgate Street, London, EC1A 7AJ

For more information on Generation Success and forthcoming events, please visit our websitehttp://generation-success.com

About Generation Success

Generation Success is a not-for-profit organisation dedicated towards ensuring that young professionals from less privileged backgrounds are granted equality in the recruitment process. Generation Success motivates young graduates to pursue their career aspirations through orchestrating network events with leading industry experts, who offer their invaluable knowledge and guidance.

The foundations and underpinnings upon which Generation Success now proudly stands can be found in the debris of the 2011 London Riots. Founder James Adeleke, a Law graduate from BPP University proudly speaks of how these ruinous riots, and the tabloids labelling of today's 'lost generation' inspired him to make a change and create exciting opportunities to save today's youths. Generation Success is James' way of helping to ensure that every young person has the chance to shine.

James says, "I believe that we are limited by the boundaries of our minds, so I am always trying to expand mine- and to help others to do the same."

