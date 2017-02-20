ABERFORTH GEARED INCOME TRUST PLC - Net Asset Value(s)

PR Newswire
London, February 20
|Aberforth Geared Income Trust plc ("AGIT")
|The Net Asset Values ("NAVs") for the above company as at the close of business on 17 February 2017 were:-
|Ordinary Share (excluding current year revenue) = 237.34p
|Ordinary Share (including current year revenue) = 239.96p
|Zero Dividend Preference Share = 155.97p
|The market value of investments was GBP372.8m less net liabilities (including Zero Dividend Preference Shares) of GBP110.0m to leave Shareholders' Funds of GBP262.8m.
|Contact:
|Gary Tait
|For and on behalf of Aberforth Partners LLP, Secretaries
|Telephone: 0131 220 0733
|20 February 2017