

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - German shares were higher on Monday, although trading volumes remained thin amid the Presidents Day holiday in the U.S.



The benchmark DAX was up 72 points or 0.62 percent at 11,829 in opening deals after closing virtually unchanged on Friday.



Deutsche Telekom shares jumped over 2 percent after reports that Japan's Softbank is prepared to give up control of Sprint to Deutsche Telecom's T-Mobile U.S. to clinch a merger of the two U.S. wireless carriers.



Bertrandt rallied 3.5 percent on reporting a rise in first-quarter revenue.



SinnerSchrader shares soared 15 percent after consulting firm Accenture agreed to take a majority stake in the German digital marketing and advertising agency.



On a light day on the economic front, data from Destatis showed that German producer prices climbed an annual 2.4 percent in January, the fastest pace in nearly five years, following a 1 percent increase in December.



