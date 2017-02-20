Strategy Analytics: 5G Use Cases, Autonomous Vehicles, and IoT to star at Mobile World Congress 2017

Strategy Analytics Experts Discuss Next Generation Networks, Connected Car, Smart Home, and Virtual Reality Futures

BOSTON, Feb. 20, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --5G and Autonomous Vehicles will be among the hottest segments at MWC 2017 with honorable mentions to smart cities, AI, and Robotics.

Strategy Analytics experts will be on hand covering the event. They will provide insights separating hype from reality and differentiating incremental improvements to true innovation across devices, networks, and platforms. David Kerr, a Senior Vice President at Strategy Analytics, commented "With over 2000 exhibitors and thousands of product and service announcements, the words best in class, first and unique may well be exhausted over the 4 days of the congress! However, we do expect significant advances in service provider and solutions vendor offerings around 5G, network slicing, virtualization, and digital transformation." Kerr added, "We anticipate a tsunami of IoT agreements and partnerships in advance of significant business and consumer spending in the segment."

In addition to moderating and participating in several panels during the congress, Strategy Analytics will host the following exclusive analyst insights presentations at the Fira Barcelona.

Tuesday February 28th: 8:30-9:15 AM: The Connected and Automated Vehicle: Sorting the Hype from the Happening 9:45-10:45 AM: Smart Home Opportunities



Wednesday March 1st: 8:30-9:15: IoT & 5G Use Cases & Challenges 10:00 - 10:55: Smartphones & VR: A Match Made In Heaven? 1:00PM: Networking Lunch - Secondhand and Refurbished Smartphones

Strategy Analytics clients are invited to register for any of these sessions.

Can't make it out to Barcelona for the event? Strategy Analytics will have you covered with an in depth post MWC Wrap-up Webinar. Analysts will be summarizing the key takeaways of the week and predictions for what new developments will mean for the marketplace. To sign up for our webinar please go here.

Click here for more information about Strategy Analytics Analyst Presentations at MWC 2017.

