Invesco Asia Trust plc

Change of Financial Adviser & Broker

The Board of Invesco Asia Trust plc announces the appointment of Investec Bank plc as its sole Financial Adviser and Broker, with effect from 1 March 2017.

Invesco Perpetual

Andrew Watkins: 020 7959 1643

Nira Mistry: 020 3753 0691

Investec Bank plc

Darren Vickers: 020 7597 5043

20 February 2017